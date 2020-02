Abrasive Chemicals Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The Report Abrasive Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Abrasive chemicals are compounds utilized in various processes such as grinding, polishing, lapping, honing, pressure blasting and another similar process. These chemicals act as single point cutting tool and are generally used after coarser grade to produce a higher surface finish than coarse grades. In terms of appearance, these chemicals are sub-micron and non-meter sized particles & are inorganic compounds. They are classified into two main types – synthetic and natural abrasive chemicals. Some examples of abrasive chemicals include aluminum oxide, boron carbide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, silica, silica carbide powder (green), tin dioxide powder, zirconia alumina and ceramic aluminum oxide, among others. Attributing to the relatively higher demand for the improved surface of equipment, abrasive chemicals find numerous applications in various end-use industries such as mining, construction, foundries, fabrication, pipe manufacturing and steel & bar manufacturing.

Considering these important applications of abrasive chemicals, the study of the abrasive chemicals market becomes an important read.

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Dynamics

In the past few years, applications of surface improvement technologies for metal removal or finishing have grown substantially. Exceptional characteristics such as optimal hardness, brittleness and toughness make abrasive chemicals more preferred. The ever increasing automotive sector with the increased demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the abrasive chemical market over the forecast period.

Stiff regulations by government authorities against chemicals and the increased prices of raw materials and fuel will impact negatively the automotive market and indirectly, the global abrasive chemicals market. The growing markets for mining machines, fabrication machines, chemical furnaces and other associated machines are expected to boost the growth of the abrasive chemicals market during the forecast period.

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of material, product type, end-use and regions.

On the basis of material, the global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of product type, the global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented as:

Bonded

Coated

Super

On the basis of end-use industry, the global abrasive chemicals market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Machinery

Metal fabrication

Electrical & electronics

Others

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Regional outlook

The abrasive chemicals market can be segmented into seven key regions. Among these regions, North America is expected to be a key market during the forecast period. Europe is an important region for the global abrasive chemicals market, owing the rising construction and fabrication activities in the region. Moreover, emerging markets such as Asia Pacific are expected to register sustainable growth in the coming years.

Global Abrasive Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global abrasive chemicals market are:

Abrasives and Chemicals

Specialty Chemicals

Richard Baker Harrison Ltd

Opera Chemisol India Private Limited

3M

Saint-Gobain

Bosch

Hermes Schleifmittel

KWH Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends and Issues and Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Oceania)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

