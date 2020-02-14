Adoption of New Technology in Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Creates Widespread Demands

Global data center IT asset disposition market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as remarketing and reselling of obsolete IT equipment. In addition, technological advancements leading to timely upgrades of IT equipment is expected to fuel the demand for data center IT asset disposition in coming years. Apart from this, the substantial growth of the data center ITAD market can be expected in coming years due to the presence of a large number of data centers across the globe, which generate a considerable amount of IT waste.

There are plenty of opportunities for the existing players, with most of them implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to add to their enterprise level customers as well as focusing on incrementing their output in terms of remarketed products sold.

For instance, CCS providers such as Facebook Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. have employed ITAD programs and procedures to dispose discarded assets in order to efficiently manage their unusable IT assets. This strategy enables them to comply with the regulatory policies pertaining to the environment and increase their returns.

As per the projections of the TMR report, the demand in the global data center IT asset disposition market will increase at an impressive CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, estimating it to reach a valuation of US$13.87 bn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated worth of US$7.74 bn in 2016.

Some of the key companies currently operating in the global data center IT asset disposition market are: Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Arrow Electronics, Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc (Ingram Micro, Inc.), LifeSpan International, Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated., ITRenew Inc., TES-AMM Pte Ltd., and Sims Recycling Ltd.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29720

Regulatory compliances in several countries to preserve the environment, growing need of information, escalating data security concerns from old assets, and increasing adoption of new technology and Byod are some of the key factors driving the demand in the global data center IT asset disposition market.

On the other hand, lack of awareness, high service cost, and limitation of comprehensive IT asset disposition policies are a few challenges obstructing the global data center IT asset disposition market from attaining its true potential. Nevertheless, the vendors of this market are expected to gain new opportunities from value recover from obsolete assets as well as strategic partnerships and acquisitions of promising new entrants.

Key Segments of the Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market

Global Data center IT asset disposition Market, By Asset type

Servers

Memory modules

HDD

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD

Global Data center IT asset disposition Market, By Service