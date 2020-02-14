Aluminum Foams Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

Aluminum Foams Market: Overview

Aluminum foams are a type of metal foams which consist of solid metal and gas. Aluminum foams are highly durable, lightweight, and have high surface area. These foams are manufactured using advanced metal powder processing or direct foaming of aluminum alloy melts. Aluminum foams are widely used in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, marine, furniture, building & construction, and engineering. Aluminum foams are widely used in passenger cars for energy absorption and insulation purpose. Aluminum foams are lightweight in nature and thus, used as sandwich panels or sheets in aerospace industry. They are also used in heat exchangers, filters, and heat shields in engineering applications. These foams are employed in house hold accessories such as furniture and lamps. Aluminum foams are also utilized in the building & construction industry, as they have high thermal insulation and high sound absorbing properties and have fire penetration resistance.

Aluminum Foams Market: Trends & Demands

Rise in demand for lightweight foams with high electrical and thermal conductivity, high corrosion resistance, and high porosity in the automotive industry is driving the global aluminum foams market. Increasing demand for fuel efficient passenger cars across the globe encourage OEMs to curb automotive pollution and utilize lightweight porous metallic materials in the body frame to increase fuel efficiency. These factors are expected to boost the global aluminum foams market during the forecast period. High production cost and increase in emphasis on maintaining product quality are expected to restrain the aluminum foams market during the forecast period. Rise in application of aluminum foams in aerospace, industrial, and building & construction industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to aluminum foams manufacturers.

Aluminum Foams Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum foams market can be divided in terms of type, technology, and region. Based on type, the aluminum foams market can be bifurcated into open cell structures and closed cell structures. Open cell structure-based aluminum foams have open pores and are evenly spaced with a 3D honeycomb structure. Closed cell structure-based aluminum foams have uniform and regular matrix with highly permeable and porous structure. In terms of technology, the aluminum foams market can be segregated into powder-metallurgy (PM), molten-metal foaming, sputter deposition, and metallic deposition. Demand for PM-based aluminum foams is increasing in the aluminum foams market due to rise in demand for high purity aluminum foams.

Aluminum Foams Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global aluminum foams market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global aluminum foams market due to the rise in demand for light commercial vehicles and fuel efficient passenger cars. Demand for aluminum foams in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and ASEAN is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This is primarily due to its characteristic features such as high impact resistance, high formability, easy availability, low cost, and recycling compatibility. Implementation of stringent emission standards in the U.S. and countries in Europe is expected to boost the demand for aluminum foams in these regions. Rise in demand for lightweight automotive materials and increase in construction activities in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to fuel the demand for aluminum foams during the forecast period. High production cost and heavy reliance on raw materials import are likely to restrain the market in both the regions during the forecast period.

Aluminum Foams Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global aluminum foams market include Cymat Technologies Ltd., Hütte Klein-Reichenbach Gesellschaft m.b.H., METECNO S.p.A., and NANOSHEL LLC.