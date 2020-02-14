“Anthracene oil Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2028” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Global Anthracene oil market: Market dynamics:

The major driving factor behind the global anthracene oil market is the rapid growth of the dye market. With increasing demand for anthracene oil for the preparation of cosmoline and extraction of other chemicals will upsurge growth in the global anthracene oil market. All these factors will lead to rapid growth of the global anthracene oil market. Growing production of coal tar is one of the other factors aiding the growth of the global anthracene oil market. Anthracene oil consumption varies according to the temperature treatment of the aromatic hydrocarbons. Increasing industrialization and consumption of specialty chemicals in almost all industries has become a prominent factor that will escalate the demand in the global anthracene oil market.

The chemical industry is highly fragmented and there are number of competitors in the market and this will prove to be a restraining factor in the global anthracene oil market.

Global Anthracene oil market: Segmentation:

Global anthracene oil market can be segmented on the basis of its chemical compounds and applications.

On the basis of chemical compound, the global anthracene oil market can be segmented into:

Phenathrene Fluoranthene Pyrene

On the basis of application, the global anthracene oil market can be segmented into:

Chemical industry Pharmaceutical Oil and gas industry

Global Anthracene oil market: Regional analysis:

North America will dominate the global anthracene oil market, mainly due to the tremendous growth in the crude oil market in North American countries, such as the US and Canada. In Asia pacific, developing countries, such as china and India, are projected to witness considerable growth in the global anthracene oil market, mainly due to the growing industrialization. Furthermore, high demand for coal oil in European countries will add to market growth. Middle East countries are the hub of oil and gas market and thus, this region is expected to growth with high CAGR in the global anthracene oil market. Growth in the number of oil production plants will lead to new well discoveries in developing regions with sustained growth in domestic oil and crude fields. This is another factor that will become responsible for the growth of MEA in the global anthracene oil market in the coming years.

Global Anthracene oil market: Market players:

Some of the prominent market players in the global anthracene oil market are:

Basf SE

Dow chemical

Mitsui Chemicals,

LG Chemical

DuPont

Himadri specialty chemical Ltd.

Shanghai Baosteel Chemical

Metinvest Group

