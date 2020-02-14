Auto Keratometer Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

The ‘Auto Keratometer Market’ research report compiled by Persistence Market Research delivers a comprehensive analysis on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Auto keratometer, or an autorefractor keratometer, is a device used for the measurement of cornea anterior surface curvature across a fixed chord length. An auto keratometer provides central and peripheral curvatures of the cornea at different points and is used for measurement of astigmatism. Commercial keratometers are a combination of automated keratometry and automated refractors.

They are the most common modality for the measurement of the actual refractive error of the eye and refractive power. Moreover, it also measures pupillary distance and pupil size. An auto keratometer principle is based on refraction; for example, the eye cornea anterior surface acts as a concave mirror and reflects the incoming light. A keratometer uses mires for the measurement of corneal curvature and mires are reflected from the corneal surface. This reflection is taken as an image by keratometers and is used for refractive index calculation. Most keratometers are calibrated with an average refractive index of 1.3375 and this value might vary from device to device. This refractive index is used for the measurement of corneal curvature. Recent advancements in technology have led to the integration of different functions; for example, keratometers are also integrated with glare testing functions.

Auto Keratometer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for auto keratometers due to the increasing prevalence of astigmatism fuels the growth of the auto keratometer market. Astigmatism is still a major concern in patients undergoing cataract surgery and on average, 30% of cataract patients suffer from preexisting astigmatism. Inaccurate measurement of corneal curvature might lead to complete astigmatism. In order to overcome the parallax errors, manufacturers have developed automated keratometers. Along with this, technological advancements have led to the integration of auto-refractors and glare testing with auto keratometers, which has boosted the growth of the auto keratometer market. Further, advancements in auto keratometers over manual keratometers to reduce the measurement errors have also increased adoption among end users. Automated keratometers are more reliable and faster than the alternative techniques with high ease of use. Further, rising awareness of astigmatism among the patient population has further boosted the adoption rate of auto keratometers among healthcare centers. All these factors are expected to drive the burgeoning growth of the auto keratometer market. The high cost of auto keratometers over manual keratometers is slated to slightly affect the growth of the market.

Auto Keratometer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of end user,

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Auto Keratometer Market: Overview

The global auto keratometer market has witnessed robust growth due to increasing demand for devices. The auto keratometer market has strong presence of international players who account for the major market share. Domestic players account for a significant low share when compared with international players due to the slow adoption of technology. There are huge opportunities for untapped markets across the world due to the potential benefits of auto keratometers. Key players in the auto keratometers market are mainly focused on innovation to accelerate the development process due to the limited number of innovative companies. In the future, the auto keratometer market is anticipated with double its growth rate.

Auto Keratometer Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global auto keratometer market can be segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominants the global auto keratometer market, mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of the healthcare system in the region. In North America, particularly the U.S., dominates the market, owing to the high penetration among end users. Europe is a fast growing region due to the increasing healthcare investments across the region. The market in Asia Pacific is pegged to hold lucrative opportunities for international players. The Middle East and Africa & Latin America are highly untapped markets due to the limited presence of domestic players. While North America is expected to maintain its position in the auto keratometer market, developed economies are expected to hold the highest market shares in the auto keratometer market.

Auto Keratometer Market: Market Participants

Key participants operating in the auto keratometer market include Topcon Corporation, Innova Medical, Nidek Co., Ltd., Luneau Technology Group, Coburn Technologies, Inc. and others. Players are mainly focusing on collaborations and partnerships to keep pace with the competition and develop new products.