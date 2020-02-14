Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
Automatic train control (ATC) is a general class of train protection systems for railways that involves a speed control mechanism in response to external inputs. ATC systems tend to integrate various cab signalling technologies and they use more granular deceleration patterns in lieu of the rigid stops encountered with the older automatic train stop technology. ATC can also be used with automatic train operation (ATO) and is usually considered to be the safety-critical part of the system.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Train Control (ATC) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automatic Train Control (ATC) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automatic Train Control (ATC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4008187-global-automatic-train-control-atc-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This study considers the Automatic Train Control (ATC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
GoA 1
GoA 2
GoA 4
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Ordinary Railway
High-speed Railway
Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Siemens
Thales
Bombardier
Cisco
Hitachi
GE
Toshiba
Alstom
Tech Mahindra
WSP
Kyosan
Mermec
Advantech
Mipro
Adlink Technology
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Segment by Type
2.2.1 GoA 1
2.2.2 GoA 2
2.2.3 GoA 3
2.2.4 GoA 4
2.3 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Ordinary Railway
2.4.2 High-speed Railway
2.5 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) by Players
3.1 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Automatic Train Control (ATC) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Automatic Train Control (ATC) by Regions
4.1 Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Automatic Train Control (ATC) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4008187-global-automatic-train-control-atc-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)