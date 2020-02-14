Automotive Airbag Market: Regulatory Mandates Across Several Nations Regarding Safety of Passengers Driving Demand by 2020
The automotive segment is one of the booming sectors at present and it is expected to grow significantly in the next few years prioritizing more on customer safety and comfort. In alignment with government legislations regarding safety of drivers/passengers, automotive manufacturers are installing safety devices on a compulsory basis in cars. With technological innovations, consumers are more inclined toward adopting automotive safety products to ensure safety and comfort. Airbags and seat belt restraint systems are sophisticated car occupant systems that represent the most rapidly growing market for safety devices in recent times.
Based on the type of airbag safety systems, the market is segmented into four types: front airbag, side airbag, knee airbag, and curtain airbag. Due to advancements in technology, the market for these types is growing significantly. Regulations for adopting airbag safety systems in every passenger car by governments in Europe, North America (primarily the U.S.) and some parts of Asia Pacific have opened up huge opportunities for the market in these regions. Growing demand for consumer comfort and safety also plays an important role in the growth of this market.
Asia pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2013, which is expected to lure heavy investment and at the same time high end research is expected to be carried out in the field of airbags. In addition, Improving lifestyles, increasing vehicle demand and changing buyer’s preferences have ensured its dominance. The Asia Pacific automotive airbag market was valued at USD 5.91 billion in 2013 and is expected to be the fastest growing automotive airbag market in the coming years.
This market research study analyzes the Automotive Airbag System Market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2014 to 2020. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the next few years.
Airbags and seatbelts are passive safety systems. Out of the two, airbags are used widely. Airbags consist of cushions with fabric envelope, designed to inflate rapidly in the event of automotive collision to prevent chest and head injuries. Airbag is mainly available in premium car segments due to high price. In pursuance of increasing demand for air bags, system integrators and OEM’s are heavily investing in R&D for manufacturing cheaper airbags. Recently most of the cars have driver side airbag and many have one on the passenger’s side as well. An airbag module consists of crash sensors, inflator, steering wheel connecting coil and diagnostic monitoring units. The airbags come in different sizes and shapes depending on the vehicle requirements.
The driver side front airbag are padded in the centre of the steering wheel and the passenger side front airbag are fitted in the upper left side of the dash. The driver side airbag is manufactured with heat shield coating to prevent the fabric from the scorching. Side airbags protects the car occupants from head and chest injury during moderate and severe side impact collisions. The airbags are deployed either on the door or seatback. Curtain airbags are mounted inside the sides of the roof frame that protects the car occupants against neck, head and thorax injuries during rollovers. Curtain airbags are larger than side airbags that deploy from the headliner covering the window side to protect the car occupants from neck, head and thorax injuries during rollovers. Knee airbags are located below the steering column on the driver’s side and below the glove box on the passenger side.
The global automotive airbag market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Increasing focus on consumer safety and stringent government regulations are the major factors driving the automotive airbags market. Reliability and cost effectiveness of the technology are other factors driving this market. Moreover, with the rise in economic prosperity, GDP gains and increased rate of car production in developed countries in APAC and RoW poised the growth of the market. In addition, the market is segmented based on types which includes Front Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag and Knee Airbag. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).
This report provides strategic analysis of the global automotive airbag market and the growth forecast for the period 2014 to 2020. The span of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the types, module and in-depth cross sectional analysis of the automotive airbags market across different geographic segments. To support the strategic decision making, the report also includes profiling of leading players in the industry, their market share and various strategies adopted by them. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis are also included in the report which provides insight into market dynamics and industry competition.
The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants with company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of Automotive Airbag market. Major market participants profiled in this report include Autoliv Inc., TRW Automotive Holdings, Delphi Automotive PLC, Takata Corporation, Key Safety System, among others.
The global automotive airbag market has been segmented into:
Automotive Airbag Market: By geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World