Automotive Airbag Market: Regulatory Mandates Across Several Nations Regarding Safety of Passengers Driving Demand by 2020

The automotive segment is one of the booming sectors at present and it is expected to grow significantly in the next few years prioritizing more on customer safety and comfort. In alignment with government legislations regarding safety of drivers/passengers, automotive manufacturers are installing safety devices on a compulsory basis in cars. With technological innovations, consumers are more inclined toward adopting automotive safety products to ensure safety and comfort. Airbags and seat belt restraint systems are sophisticated car occupant systems that represent the most rapidly growing market for safety devices in recent times.

Based on the type of airbag safety systems, the market is segmented into four types: front airbag, side airbag, knee airbag, and curtain airbag. Due to advancements in technology, the market for these types is growing significantly. Regulations for adopting airbag safety systems in every passenger car by governments in Europe, North America (primarily the U.S.) and some parts of Asia Pacific have opened up huge opportunities for the market in these regions. Growing demand for consumer comfort and safety also plays an important role in the growth of this market.

Asia pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2013, which is expected to lure heavy investment and at the same time high end research is expected to be carried out in the field of airbags. In addition, Improving lifestyles, increasing vehicle demand and changing buyer’s preferences have ensured its dominance. The Asia Pacific automotive airbag market was valued at USD 5.91 billion in 2013 and is expected to be the fastest growing automotive airbag market in the coming years.

Major industry participants include Autoliv, Delphi Automotive PLC, Takata Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, and Key Safety System.

This market research study analyzes the Automotive Airbag System Market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2014 to 2020. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the next few years. Airbags and seatbelts are passive safety systems. Out of the two, airbags are used widely. Airbags consist of cushions with fabric envelope, designed to inflate rapidly in the event of automotive collision to prevent chest and head injuries. Airbag is mainly available in premium car segments due to high price. In pursuance of increasing demand for air bags, system integrators and OEM’s are heavily investing in R&D for manufacturing cheaper airbags. Recently most of the cars have driver side airbag and many have one on the passenger’s side as well. An airbag module consists of crash sensors, inflator, steering wheel connecting coil and diagnostic monitoring units. The airbags come in different sizes and shapes depending on the vehicle requirements.

