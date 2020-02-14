Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market: Emerging Trends Boosts the Global Industry Growth

Extrusion is the process of shaping materials by using die force. Extrusion enables the manufacture of components or parts of unique designs in varying shapes and sizes. Different types of profiles are manufactured such as open profiles, closed profiles, and semi-closed profiles. In the aluminum extrusion process, complicated cross-sectional shapes can be without compromising on flexibility and strength in order to achieve maximum strength.

Stringent emission norms have prompted automotive parts manufacturers to focus on reduction of vehicle weight in the last few years, in order to achieve maximum fuel-efficiency and comply with the norms set by regulatory bodies. Adoption of aluminum extrusion to manufacture complicated parts is rising in the automotive industry. Aluminum alloy offers greater flexibility as compared to that offered by steel. It can be extruded in complex cross-sectional shapes with varying wall thickness and hence, the demand for aluminum extrusion parts is increasing in the automotive industry. Implementation of stringent fuel economy regulations in Europe and North America is driving the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in these regions. Similarly, Japan and China have also enacted fuel economy regulations and hence, the adoption of aluminum extrusion is likely to rise, which in turn is anticipated to drive the automotive aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period. Increasing complex structures in vehicles along with increasing demand for high strength material and rising applications of aluminum extrusion are likely to propel the automotive aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period.

The automotive aluminum extrusion market can be segmented based on application, vehicle, and region. Based on application, the automotive aluminum extrusion market can be classified into aluminum space frame, bumper system, and others. Increasing stringent collision safety standard have prompted vehicle parts to possess energy absorbing characteristics. The primary function of the bumper system is to absorb the impact and energy by self-deformation in case of a collision. The bumper system is manufactured by extrusion of high strength material in order to sustain the impact and to meet the stringent collision standards. Components, such as bumper beam and bumper stay, are manufactured by using aluminum and hence, the bumper system segment is likely to expand during the forecast period. Body parts sub-segment includes several applications of aluminum alloy extrusion such as door beam, seat back bar, locker, and front side rail. Increasing demand for aluminum alloy in order to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle likely to propel the body part sub-segment during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive aluminum extrusion market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Adoption aluminum alloy in passenger vehicles, especially in premium sedans and SUVs is increasing and auto manufacturers are developing high strength automotive parts to enhance safety. Consequently, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to expand during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global automotive aluminum extrusion market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Implementation of stringent emission norms across North America and Europe coupled with high rate of adoption of aluminum alloy in vehicles in order to reduce overall weight is anticipated to boost the market in these region.

Key players operating in the automotive aluminum extrusion market include Aleris Corporation, Arconic, AV Alumitran, Bonnell Aluminum, CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED, Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC, and Kobe Steel, Ltd.