Automotive Fuel Cock Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2028

Fuel Cock is a small valve that controls the flow of liquid and gas into the engines. It works same as that of a boiler. Thus, the additional materials from internal combustion engines are drained out. It can be installed in the radiator or fuel system depending on the requirements. Although the valves have different designs depending on the manufacturers, they all work on the same grounds. A Fuel cock is basically located beneath the fuel tank of vehicles as it determines the flow of the oil in the engine. There are many kinds of fuel cocks includes electric shut off, vacuum operated, manually operated valve, and remote vacuum valve. Fuel cocks have three positions, on – off – reserve. Modern motorcycles have changed some of this in a few way or the other; the fuel cock could be vacuum operated, closing with the engine off. To make the fuel pump necessary fuel tank could be placed lower than the carburetor. Fuel injection has eliminated the use of carburetors and floated to control fuel flow. Once the fuel cock valve is turned on, the ignition has to be switched on, the transmission should be in neutral, the choke has to be pulled out, and the kill switch has to be in running position only then the motorcycle can be started.

Global Automotive Fuel Cock Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor boosting the production of cockpit modules is the implementation in vehicles by OEMs. A fuel cock offers some benefits such as in a steam engine it checks the water level from the cylinder, draining out waste and unnecessary materials from an internal combustion engine. It maintains and regulates the gas flow between a fuel tank and carburetor. It makes the vehicle’s coolant system work efficiently. The increase in demand for motorcycles in the Asian market and high disposable income has led to the growth of fuel cock market. In a free flowing fuel cock, there are chances that if the vehicle is motionless and parked and if the fuel cock is left on, the fuel will overflow past the carburetor and into the engine and ruin the oil or even hydro-lock the engine. It depends on the carburetor, some have and overflow pipe built into the bowl passing the drain screw. Motorcycles are not considered a safe mode of transport in some region which also affect the sales of fuel cocks.

Global Automotive Fuel Cock Market: Market Segmentation

The automotive fuel cock market is segmented into two parts based on the type and mounting:

Based on the type, global automotive fuel cock market is segmented into:

Manual Operation

Vacuum Operated

Remote Vacuum Valve

Electric Shutoff

Based on mounting, global automotive fuel cock market is segmented into:

Nut Mounted

Flange Mounted

Bracket Mounted

Global Automotive Fuel Cock Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, automotive fuel cock market has been segmented into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APEJ region is dominated by developing countries like India and China. The motorcycle industry in this region is growing a higher pace than others. Rising technological improvements and fuel cock capabilities are expected to further the demands of functional and high-performance products in the motorcycle industry. Japan and Latin America is also a growing market for the vehicle and two wheelers and is expecting further growth in the coming years. The USA is leading in the North American region with the highest number of Motorcycle consumers with many prominent OEMs having their plants setup. Europe is the hub of few of the biggest superbike and motorcycle manufacturers.

Global Automotive Fuel Cock Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the Automotive Fuel Cock Market include:

Pricol Ltd.

Fuel Star, Inc.

Pacco Industrial Corporation

Golan Products

Advik Hi-tech Pvt. Ltd.

J&P Cycles

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

