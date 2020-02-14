Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2018-2027

The automotive gas charged shock absorbers market is likely to continue its steady growth owing to the shifting driver preference for safety and enhanced driving comfort while driving on uneven roads or rough terrains. According to Persistence Market Research (PMR) report on automotive gas charged shock absorbers market, the global market for automotive gas charged shock absorbers is anticipated to witness bullish annual growth rate in forthcoming years. As per PMR report on automotive gas charged shock absorbers market, automotive gas charged shock absorbers market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,529.7 MN by the end of forecast period (2018-2027), while registering 5.3% CAGR. The automotive gas charged shock absorbers have been projected to gain ground as an essential component in automotive sector.

“The safety and comfort of the driver are two leading factors propelling demand of automotive gas charged shock absorbers, globally. Being a vital component of a vehicle’s suspension, automotive gas charged shock absorbers alleviate the impact of riding on uneven terrains, by regulating extreme suspension movements to provide a highly firm ride. The consumer buying experiences will remain influenced by a vehicle’s ride and handling performance, with demand being notably healthy in regions with rough roads,” said a PMR analyst while explaining automotive gas charged shock absorbers market dynamics.

With the manufacturers in automotive industry inducing damping control technology in a wide range of vehicles, ranging from passenger cars to heavy duty trucks, sales of automotive gas charged shock absorbers are expected to soar. This growing adoption can be attributed to the growing demand for enhanced on-road performance in tandem with protection of vital vehicular components from premature failure and wear.

The PMR report on automotive gas charged shock absorbers market opines that automotive gas charged shock absorbers’ aftermarket sales are likely to supplement a competitive revenue over OEM manufacturers. This can be accredited to the growing initiatives of aftermarket vendors of automotive gas charged shock absorbers towards offering OEM’s type of automotive gas charged shock absorbers’ replacement for use on rough terrains and optimal ride comfort. They are also focusing on performance shocks that not just promise a firm ride but also enhances vehicle handling. The aftermarket automotive gas charged shock absorbers are likely to witness immense traction owing to myriad factors, such as ownership time, number of operational vehicles, and distance driven.

As the global automotive gas charged shock absorbers market is highly fragmented, the market is likely to witness vigorous competition, triggered by the presence of abundant unorganized automotive gas charged shock absorbers’ manufacturers. Furthermore, automotive gas charged shock absorbers market entrants are projected to grow on the back of lacking stringent regulations in tandem with easy availability of raw ingredients and minimal infrastructure requirements.

According to PMR report on automotive gas charged shock absorbers market, Europe is projected to remain highly lucrative region due to the robust presence of automotive components and accessories sector in the region. Furthermore, the paradigm shift to ADAS and EVs, partnerships with high-tech firms, and hefty R&D investments are expected to be the primary trends in Europe automotive gas charged shock absorbers market. SEAP and India are also likely to witness significant growth in automotive gas charged shock absorbers market during 2018-2027.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Wheel of Fortune

2.1.2 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Taxonomy

2.1.3 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Definition

2.2 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size (US$ Mn & Volume) and Forecast, 2013-2027

2.2.1 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3 Global Economic Outlook

2.4 Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Outlook

2.5 Global Two Wheelers Market Overview

2.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

2.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.6.3 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

2.6.4 Availability of Substitutes

2.6.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.7 Forecast Factors

2.8 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Dynamics

2.9 Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

2.10 Supply Chain

2.11 Cost Structure

2.12 Pricing Analysis By Key Segments

2.13 Pricing Analysis By Region

2.14 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

Chapter 3 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Analysis and Forecast 2013-2027

3.1 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2013-2027

3.1.1. OEM Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. Aftermarket Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2013-2027

3.2.1. Passenger Car Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.2.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.2. LCV Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.2.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.3. HCV Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.2.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.4. Two Wheelers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.2.4.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.2.4.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.4.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.3 Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast By Design Type, 2013-2027

3.3.1. Twin Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.3.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.3.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.3.2. Mono Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

3.3.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Region

3.3.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.3.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 North America Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

4.1 North America Market Outlook

4.2 North America Automotive Industry Outlook

4.3 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Country

4.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Sales Channel

4.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Design Type

Chapter 5 Latin America Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

5.1 Latin America Market Outlook

5.2 Latin America Automotive Industry Outlook

5.3 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Country

5.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Sales Channel

5.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Vehicle Type

5.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Design Type

Chapter 6 Europe Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

6.1 Europe Market Outlook

6.2 Europe Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Outlook

6.3 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Country

6.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Sales Channel

6.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Vehicle Type

6.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Design Type

Chapter 7 Japan Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

7.1 Japan Market Outlook

7.2 Japan Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Outlook

7.3 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Country

7.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Sales Channel

7.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Vehicle Type

7.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Design Type

Chapter 8 APEJ Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

8.1 APEJ Market Outlook

8.2 APEJ Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Outlook

8.3 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Country

8.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Sales Channel

8.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Vehicle Type

8.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Design Type

Chapter 9 MEA Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2027

9.1 MEA Market Outlook

9.2 MEA Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Outlook

9.3 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Country

9.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Sales Channel

9.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Vehicle Type

9.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) & Volume Comparison, By Design Type

Chapter 10 Competition Landscape

10.1 Competition Dashboard

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Market Structure

10.4 Company Profiles

10.4.1 Gabriel India Limited

10.4.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

10.4.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

10.4.4 Tenneco Inc.

10.4.5 Meritor, Inc.

10.4.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.4.7 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

10.4.8 Showa Corporation

10.4.9 KYB Corporation

10.4.10 thyssenkrupp AG

10.4.11 ITT Corporation

10.4.12 Arnott Inc.

10.4.13 ZF Friedrichshafen

10.4.14 KONI

10.4.15 Duro Shox Pvt Ltd

Chapter 11 FMI Research Methodology