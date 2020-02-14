Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players

The global automotive parts remanufacturing market is gaining traction, owing to the economical convenience it provides to the consumers when their spending drops down. Automotive parts remanufacturing process involve various manufacturing processes such as restoring and replacing components, dismantling, and testing of individual parts to its original designs. This remanufacturing provides cheaper alternative of brand new automotive parts. Automotive remanufacturing offers better performance in lower cost and also provide warranty period.

A report on the global automotive parts remanufacturing market to be added to the vast repository of Transparency Market Research presents thorough information on it. The report could be a valuable guideline for major stakeholders in the market. This study has been carried out through an in-depth primary and secondary research. The report can help players gain knowledge about the opportunities and pitfalls in the automotive parts remanufacturing market, so that they can take informed decisions. The report also highlights growth drivers and restraints in the global automotive parts remanufacturing market.

Rising shortage of natural resources and increasing difficulties in searching materials for automotive manufacturing processes, and cost-effectiveness of remanufacturing are the factors believed to be driving the global automotive parts remanufacturing market. Rebuilding automotive components benefit many businesses in terms of saving overall manufacturing costs through reducing raw material requirements, reducing energy consumption, and increasing price flexibility to the consumers. Such USPs are also expected to boost the global automotive parts manufacturing market. Along with these, automotive parts remanufacturing process plays a crucial part in missions reduction. However, growing cost of mining metals, lack of raw material resources, high carbon deposition on the environment due to the high energy consumption, and rising water requirement for new equipment manufacturing are also the projected to fuel the demand in the global automotive parts manufacturing market.

Furthermore, rising concerns about environment responsibility, rapid reduction in resource security challenges, rising consumer confidence, and reduction lead time are the factors anticipated to propel the growth in the global automotive parts manufacturing market. Apart from this, rapidly improving quality and durability of the manufactured products, mushrooming automotive industry worldwide, and rapid incorporation of advanced technology into vehicles as hybrid and electric vehicles also expected to augment demand in the global automotive parts manufacturing market.

With respect to geography, North America is expected to lead the global automotive parts manufacturing market as the region has witnessed rapid industrialization. Rapid establishment of the automotive manufacturers, rising support from original equipment manufacturers and legislative authorities, and rapid technological advancements could also be responsible for fueling the automotive parts manufacturing market in the region. Other prominent regions in the global automotive parts manufacturing market are Europe, and Asia Pacific. Rising demand for updating vehicles is mainly boosting the automotive parts manufacturing market in these regions.

Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automotive parts manufacturing market are Carwood Group, Meritor Inc, Budweg Caliper, Maval Manufacturing, Genuine Parts Company, and ATC Drivetrain.