Automotive Sun Visor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive sun visor at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive sun visor market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for sun visor during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive sun visor market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive sun visor market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis model for the automotive sun visor market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive sun visor market by segmenting it in terms of surface material, type, sales channel, vehicle type, and geography. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for sun visor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive sun visor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, key executive bios, and manufacturing footprint.

The market for sun visor is primarily driven raised concern about enrich vehicle appearance and comfort while travelling. Continuous increase in production of passenger vehicle across the globe is likely to drive the sun visor market. Global key players are primarily focused at enhancing the sun visor safety in order to avoid shattering and investing in R&D activities to reduce the heat entering the vehicle without compromising visibility through the sun visor.

The report provides the estimated market size of sun visor for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of sun visor has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on Sun Visor type, surface material type, sales channel, vehicle type, and regional segments of automotive sun visor market. Market size and forecast for each type, material, Type, sales channel, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have performed model mapping for vehicles having sun visor and conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global automotive sun visor market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Surface Material

– Fabric

– Vinyl

– Others

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Type

– Conventional Type

– LCD Sun Visor

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

– Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Sales Channel

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

