Behavioral Biometrics Market: High Demand for Business Process Digitalization to Enhance Deployment Rate

Behavioral biometrics is the study of identification of unique and measureable features of human activities such as their movements, voice, the way they walk, and other signature patterns. Simple biometric systems will be converted to behavioral biometric authentication systems in the coming years. The unmet need for a multi-layered security approach is expected to boost the demand for behavioral biometrics in the foreseeable future. While physical biometric authentication is widely adopted, it poses the challenge of integrity of post-capture sessions. Behavior biometrics offers a way to ensure continuous monitoring. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market in the forthcoming years.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global behavioral biometrics market, focusing on the market opportunities and possible restraints, along with the latest trends driving the market. The report segments the global behavioral biometrics market based on its deployment, component, organization size, application and geography.

The increase in the number of digital and transactions is leading to a surge in demand for secured communication. The burgeoning internet of things (IoT) landscape looks promising over the coming years, and is likely to impel the growth of the global behavioral biometrics market in the forthcoming years. The high demand for efficiency in digital transactions, which are now largely cashless, is driven by the growing e-commerce industry and smartphone penetration. With more and more fraudulent activities coming to light, the global behavioral biometrics market is likely to see immense potential for growth in the coming years.

The surge in IoT based devices is further leading to risk of data and identity theft. Having a physical biometric or password could make devices and assets highly susceptible. This is another key factor driving the global behavior biometrics market. The adoption of cloud computing by organizations is further impelling the need for behavioral biometrics. Recently, Plurilock introduced a behavioral biometric cybersecurity program in the form of a cloud-based solution. Emergence of such novel products is likely to garner demand in the gobal behavior biometrics market in the forthcoming years.