Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market in terms of its current and future scenario. Microbial cell systems have been in use for biopharmaceutical production since the introduction of recombinant insulin. Ease of gene translation and bioproduction process has contributed to the significant adoption of microbial systems in biopharmaceutical production. Rise in research and development activities, technological advancements, increase in awareness about products, and new product launches are some of the factors likely to drive the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market in the near future.

This report on the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market.

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market has been segmented into upstream products ( fermenters, bioprocess analyzers, process monitoring devices, culture & media preparation, culture media, buffers & inducers, other upstream products) and downstream products (filtration & separation systems, chromatography, consumables & accessories, and other downstream products). In terms of application, the market has been classified into recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, antibiotics, probiotics, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, food industry, and others. The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market has been analyzed based on technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2018-2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedicals, Lonza, and Becton, and Dickinson and Company.

The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market has been segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Product

Upstream Products

– Fermenters

– Bioprocess Analyzers

– Process Monitoring Devices

– Culture & Media Preparation

– Culture Media, Buffers & Inducers

– Other Upstream Products

Downstream Products

– Filtration & Separation Systems

– Chromatography

– Consumables & Accessories

– Other Downstream Products

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Application

– Recombinant Proteins

– Monoclonal Antibodies

– Antibiotics

– Probiotics

– Others (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Polysaccharides, etc.)

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by End-user

– Biopharmaceutical Companies

– Contract Manufacturing Organizations

– Contract Research Organizations

– Academic Research Institutes

– Food Industry

– Others

Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

