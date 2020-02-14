Boswellia Market Driven by Rise in the Demand for Food Supplements & Herbal Products

Boswellia is an active compound extracted from a variety of different species of frankincense. Frankincense is an oleogum-resin, also known as olibanum. Boswellia is commonly found in the gum belt in Central Africa, the Middle East, India, and Pakistan. Different species are used in the production of resins, essential oils, and extracts. In our scope of study, the various applications of boswellia covered are its use in herbal medicinal products for joint health, as an anti-inflammatory, and for asthma, digestive disorders, and other applications and uses. Boswellia is also predominantly used as an essential oil for stress relief during aromatherapy.

The different types of boswellia analyzed in the scope of this report include:

Resin: Resins are made from boswellia extract, which have been used for centuries in Asian and African folk medicine in order to treat various conditions.

Extract: Boswellia extract is a herbal extract taken from the boswellia tree. It is also called Indian frankincense.

Essential Oil: Boswellia essential oils are mainly used in aromatherapy, which helps relieve stress and anxiety.

Some of the different varieties of boswellia considered in the scope of this report include:

Boswellia papyrifera: Boswellia papyrifera, also known as Sudanese frankincense, is a species of flowering plant and frankincense that is native to Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Sudan.

Boswellia sacra: This is the primary tree in the genus boswellia, from which frankincense, a resinous dried sap, is harvested.

Boswellia serrate: Boswellia serrata is a plant that produces Indian frankincense, Salai, referred to in Sanskrit as shallaki.

Boswellia cartetii: Traditional herbal formulas used to treat inflammatory arthritis in China and India include Boswellia carterii.

Productive Growth for Boswellia papyrifera

Among the source segments, boswellia derived from boswellia papyrifera is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 4.5% in terms of revenue in the global boswellia market, owing to increasing awareness of plant-sourced products and their associated quality by consumers across the globe.

Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients in Personal Care Products

Consumer inclination to buy natural personal care products is shifting significantly, due to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients present in them. Consumers are increasingly opting for greener products, owing to the presence of toxic ingredients in synthetic personal care products.