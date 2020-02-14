Boundary Scan Hardware Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1,500 Mn by the End of 2018-2026

Boundary scan solutions are essential for reducing the development and production costs of products. A new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013–2017) and Forecast (2018–2026)’ is an overview of the current market scenario as well as the future growth prospects of the market. According to the research study, the global boundary scan hardware market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at an impressive rate of 7.7% during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Overview

The electronics market is ever changing and rapidly developing. There is also an increase in the number of electronic goods used by the people. Boundary scan solutions are essential for reducing the development and production costs of products. Additionally, this technology can be applied to the whole product lifecycle, including product design, prototype debugging, production, and field service. The increasing complexity and functionality of printed circuit boards have created potential opportunities for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market. On a macro-economic level, the growth of boundary scan hardware is driven by growing investments in the Internet of Things (IoT). The market is experiencing surging demand for new and advanced testing and measuring equipment. Companies around the world are continuously focusing on developing smaller electronic devices with higher functionality, and due to this, the demand for new and advanced testing and measuring equipment is constantly increasing. Boundary scan hardware is considered to be an efficient as well as a cost saving technique of testing that can be used in advanced product lines.

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Regional Analysis

The growth of boundary scan hardware is expected to be higher in the regions that have a strong hold on the electronics and automotive markets. According to the market forecast, North America holds the highest market share in the global boundary scan hardware market with a market value of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2026. However, the regions that are currently witnessing mushrooming industrial growth are likely to hold better prospects for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market in the years ahead. The research reveals that SEA and the rest of APAC is expected to witness a stellar growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period. This is a result of rapid growth in the region’s electronics and automotive markets.

Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market: Competitive Landscape

The global boundary scan hardware market is dominated by a few leading companies. According to the market analysis, companies such as GOEPEL Electronic, JTAG Technologies, XJTAG Limited and Corelis hold almost 80%-85% of the global market share.

Boundary scan hardware provides special assistance in a lot of ways. It is used to curb problems such as device complexity and fine pitch components such as surface-mount technology, system-in-package, multi-chip modules, increased IC count, and smaller PCB traces. Along with this, it also helps manufacturers provide better electronic products by using speedy test methodology in a cost-effective manner. The boundary scan hardware has also found its way in the market with the demand for advanced testing equipment. The development of testing and measuring tools and technology to overcome the limitations of traditional systems is one of the major factors fueling revenue growth of the global boundary scan hardware market. There is also an introduction of embedded instrumentation in the market. Embedded instrumentation involves the integration of testing and measurement instrumentation into semiconductor chips or integrated circuit devices for performing multiple testing, such as boundary scan testing, process control testing, and I/O instrumentation testing. The embedded instrumentation method helps in providing more functions and delivers more efficient results with high accuracy.

Some industries are still reluctant to using boundary scan hardware

Many small industries or manufacturers do not have the knowledge required for the use of new testing technologies. Some also witness a hike in their operational costs. On the other hand, some manufacturers offer products with complex integrated circuits that doesn’t go well with the boundary scan testing method. As such, the complexity of modern systems has made functional test preparation an extensive job. Moreover, the faults found in functional testing are very complex, which requires highly skilled technicians. Due to such reasons, testing is mostly performed at the printed circuit board (PCB) level prior to system testing.

