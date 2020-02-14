Breastfeeding Accessories Market : Competitors, categorization and foretell 2018-2028

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Introduction

Breastfeeding accessories include various products, such as breast pumps, breast milk bottles, and breast pads, are used to help lactating mothers, especially those who have irregular milk flow, to making breastfeeding less painful and more convenient. Breastfeeding accessories can be used to store breast milk in order to feed the baby later, which is enabling working mothers to breastfeed their babies. Increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding is expected to complement growth of the breastfeeding accessories market in the upcoming years.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market – Notable Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ardo medical Ltd., Medela LLC, Bailey Medical, Newell Brands, Cascade HealthCare Products, Inc., Ameda AG, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Mayborn USA Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Nuby, Hygeia Medical Group II, Mayborn Group Limited, Jackel International Limited, Artsana S.p.A., Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Whittlestone, Inc., MAM International, And Handi-Craft Company are among the leading players in the breastfeeding accessories market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4725

Ameda AG – a leading manufacturer of breastfeeding accessories – announced in May 2018 that it will be expanding the production line of premium breastfeeding accessories and breast pumping accessories, including Ameda PumpEase® Hands-Free Pumping Bra, Ameda MoistureGuard™ Premium Nursing Pads, and Ameda Triple Zero Lanolin™, to meet the increasing demand for high-quality breastfeeding accessories among health-conscious young parents.

Medela LLC, an American company in the breastfeeding accessories market, recently introduced its new “beyond the pump” breastfeeding accessories product line, which include breastfeeding accessories such as a multifunctional Quick Clean™ Bottle Brush, Safe & Dry™ Ultrathin Disposable Nursing Pads, and a Maternity & Nursing Pillow.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Dynamics

Declining Infant Mortality Rates Worldwide will Support Growth of the Breastfeeding Accessories Market

With the recent advancements and improvements in the quality of medical and healthcare facilities, the global infant mortality rates have declined sharply in the past few decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infant mortality rate has reduced down to 29 deaths per 1000 live births in 2017from an estimated rate of 65 deaths per 1000 live births in 1990. Over 8.8 million infant deaths were reported in 1990, which reduced by more than 50% to 4.1 million in 2017, which resulted in bolstering demand for breastfeeding accessories between 1990 and 2017.

Leading players in the breastfeeding accessories market are monitoring advancements in neonatal medical facilities and their penetration worldwide, which is further reducing infant mortality rates across the world. This is expected to create more lucrative sales opportunities for breastfeeding accessories market players in the upcoming years. Thereby, spreading awareness about the availability of advanced breastfeeding accessories to capitalize on the rise in global demand is becoming a popular strategy among stakeholders in the breastfeeding accessories market players.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4725

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Players Develop Smart Strategies for Working Lactating Mothers

A significant rise in female labor force participation rates worldwide and reducing gender employment gaps is one of the leading driving forces for growth of the breastfeeding accessories market. Growing labor participation rate of women is making a huge impact on breastfeeding habits of lactating women as breastfeeding while working is adding to women’s nursing challenges.

Taking into consideration the breastfeeding challenges of working mothers, leading players in the breastfeeding accessories are introducing innovative breastfeeding accessories that offer more convenience and flexibility at breast milk preparation and storage for working women. Thereby, adopting intelligence strategies to attract a burgeoning consumer base of working lactating mothers is expected to become a preeminent trend in the breastfeeding accessories market in the upcoming years.

Awareness Campaigns and Government Policies Promoting Breastfeeding will Drive Growth of the Breastfeeding Accessories Market

According to statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, more than 83% of infants were breastfed in 2015; the breastfeeding initiation rates reached new heights in the U.S. According to the Public Health England – an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK, breastfeeding rates in England increased from 43.2% to 44.4% between the years 2015-16 and 2016-17. These statistics have created a positive growth environment for players in the breastfeeding accessories market.

Many governing bodies as well as non-governmental organizations across various countries are taking initiatives to spread awareness about benefits of breastfeeding among lactating mothers. Various awareness campaigns have resulted in increased prevalence of breastfeeding, which is expected to triggering demand for breastfeeding accessories in the upcoming years.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation

Based on the product types, the breastfeeding accessories market is segmented into

Breast Milk Bottles

Nipple Care Products

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Breast Shells

Sore Nipple Cream

Breast Pads

Baby Scales

Breast Pumps Manual Pumps Battery-Powered Pumps Electric Pumps Breast Pump Accessories

Breast Milk Preparation and Cleaning Products Milk Warmer Breast Milk Bulk Preparation System Sterilizers

Other Accessories

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/breastfeeding-accessories-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050