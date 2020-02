Calcined Pet Coke Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2028

The Latest Research Report “Calcined Pet Coke Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

The global production of petroleum coke has been increasing in the last few years, this is due to the rising supply of heavy crude oils in the global market. The market for the petroleum coke is classified between the green coke and the calcined coke. Green petcoke is used as a fuel whereas calcined petcoke used as a feedstock for wide range of the products such as aluminum, paints, coatings and colorings, etc. As Petcoke is primarily composed of carbon. Petcoke chemical composition depends on the petroleum feedstock which used in refining industries in the global market. While on the basis of the pollutants, the quality of the petcoke is depends upon the operational conditions of the manufacturing unit. Moreover, the processing cost of the petcoke is inversely proportional to its sulfur content in the petcoke.

The global calcined pet coke market is experiencing the lucrative growth from the last couple of years and also expected to expand at a double digit CAGR in the coming forecast period owing to its significant applications in several end use industries in the global market. Calcined pet coke is a precarious element and has strong application in the production of anodes in metal processing and other end use industries. Furthermore, it is obtained by the raw petroleum coke from the refining process in the market.

Owing to its spongy structure it plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of anodes. On the basis of the consumption, for every ton of anode manufacturing 0.4 tons of calcined pet coke is required. Commercially there is no other substitute, which is viable for the calcined pet coke in the production of aluminum anodes. This is only key factor can dominate the market in the coming forecast period by the tier 1 manufacturers globally as well as in the regional markets.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Calcined pet coke market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

On the basis of the application calcined pet coke market segmented as follows

By Application-

Fuel

Aluminum

Bricks & Glasses

Paints & Coatings

Titanium Dioxide

Steel

Fertilizer

Others

On the basis of the grades calcined pet coke market segmented as follows

Technical

Industrial

Increasing preference of Calcined Pet Coke over the coal

Calcined pet coke has higher content of the carbon as compared to the coal it almost contain more than 90% of carbon and on the basis of the calorific value, the calcined pet coke has value more than 7,000 kcal/kg which is almost double than the Indonesian coal. As it is the by-product of the refineries the value of the calcined pet coke is cheap as compared to the coal. Currently there is no other substitute available for the calcined pet coke so the demand of the market is experiencing a substantial growth in the coming future. High yield, cheap price have been the key benefits resulting in growing preference for calcined pet coke by the end users over coal. Calcined pet coke registered a record growth in the last couple of years.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of consumption, India is expected to be the second largest market in Asia Pacific region. The annual consumption of calcined pet coke in India is increasing along with the economic growth of the region and is expected to reach more than ten million tons by the end of the 2017 and is expected to expand at a double digit CAGR in between the 2018 and 2028. In North America, the USA is a key market owing to the significant growth rate. Western and Eastern Europe are also expected to provide rigorous growth opportunities in the Calcined pet coke market due to rising awareness about pet coke. Brazil is expected to gain traction in Latin America market owing to consumption of calcined pet coke in the aluminum industry. Middle East and African region is expected to be considerably less as compared to the other regions.

Global Calcined Pet Coke Market: Key Players

The key players ruling the global calcined pet coke market are India Carbon Limited, AMINCO RESOURCES, Oxbow Corporation, Atha Group, IOCL, BPCL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Essar, Reliance Industries, Graphite India Limited, Maniyar Group of Industries, Laxmi Minerals, Metso Corporation, CALMIN India, etc. in the global and regional specific markets.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Increasing opportunities in the end use industry is expected to propel the growth of the calcined pet coke market. Growth of the paints & coatings, steel, fertilizer, sector, etc. are expected to create strong opportunities for the market in the near term. Key players in the Calcined pet coke market are planning to increase production capacity in order to cater global demand and gain maximum share from the same. The key manufacturers have also interested to enter in the long-term partnership with direct end users to expand their global reach. On the basis of the value chain network, efficient supply is estimated to play a crucial role and strategic tie-ups with end-use companies and distributors can provide stabilized sales. Identification of trends in end-use sectors with respect to company-wise developments and dedicated marketing can provide customer-winning opportunities for the global calcined pet coke market.

Research Methodology: Calcined Pet Coke Market

The market forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which uses different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends. We identify and allocate a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for target products. These factors are the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as per capita consumption pattern in respective geographies. We then map the historical growth rate and future growth projections of these factors with estimated year data (base year) and arrive onto growth forecast for targeted types in each country.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the calcined pet coke market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the calcined pet coke market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology Roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the calcined pet coke market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global calcined pet coke market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major calcined pet coke market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global calcined pet coke market

Analysis of the global calcined pet coke market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key calcined pet coke market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the calcined pet coke market

