Cell Culture Media Market Insights On Crucial Growth Challenges 2025

Cell Culture Media are used to provide nutrients for cells growth in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications. Typical cell culture media contain a mixture of defined nutrients dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. In cell culture, media are used to facilitate the growth of cells. Media are water-based liquids that can be provided in liquid or in dry powder format. Dry powder media has to be hydrated with water or with process liquids. Process liquids are water-based buffers and saline solutions which facilitate the cell culture process and ensure that the cell culture environment remains at a constant pH.

In the next few years, Cell Culture Media industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global average price of Cell Culture Media is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 56.7 USD/L in 2015. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media, Stem Cell Media and Other. The proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2015 is about 68.7%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The other cell culture media is enjoying more and more market share.

Cell Culture Media are widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy, Cytogenetic and Other. The half of Cell Culture Media is used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the sales proportion in 2015 is about 44.1%.

North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 38.1% and 27.6% in 2015. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

Market competition is intense. Life Technologies, Corning (Cellgro), Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

The global Cell Culture Media market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cell Culture Media market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Based on end users/applications, Cell Culture Media market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cytogenetic

Based on Product Type, Cell Culture Media market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media



