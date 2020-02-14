Cloud Migration Market – Development of Multiple Units in Minimal Time to Fuel Demand

Cloud Migration market is driven by rise in awareness regarding cloud technology and low cost offered by cloud solutions. Cloud migration helps in transferring on-premise data, applications and other business elements to cloud or from one cloud to another cloud. The cloud adoption has seen a significant rise in the recent years. According to Transparency Market Research, the global cloud migration market, which was valued at US$5719.4 mn in 2016, is likely to reach US$13,266.8 mn by the end of 2025. If these figures hold true, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.76% between 2017 and 2025.

Leading players in the market are focusing on research and development activities to gain a firm hold on the market. Partnership, mergers and acquisition, and collaboration are some of the other strategies used by the prominent players to expand their geographic reach and form a firm hold in the market. Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Google Inc. are few prominent players operating in the global cloud migration market.

From past few years, cloud migration is gaining popularity for its real-time experience, business elements, and accessibility to the on premise data. These advantages of the cloud migration have helped companies owing to its mobility, liberty to access from anywhere, and easy collaborations with companies. This technology is helping to set up and work on the basis of multiple units in minimal time. Additionally, this data is easy to store and access in low cost and improves the productivity or its efficiency.

In addition, the market is gaining traction due to growing demand for cloud migration from the automation process. The technology is starting a trend or culture of working by collaborating with different teams within the enterprise due to its flexible approach to work together. The aforementioned factors are boosting growth of the global cloud migration market.

With several upgrades and innovations on card, the growth rate is poised to surge even further in the coming years. Cloud migration offers several business benefits. These days, executives push for more aggressive timelines. Cloud migration offers the flexibility and dynamic technologies required to help companies achieve targets within stipulated time periods. As more companies come to realize the benefits of cloud migration, the market will witness a significant rise in demand.

The global cloud migration market has been divided into five regions namely- North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.12% over the forecast period. China and Japan are suggested to be the driving economies in Asia Pacific region.The U.S is suggested to hold the highest market share.

The retail sector in North America region is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, major cloud players are having strong servings in the North American region. Additionally, cloud giants are penetrating in European regions as well.

For instance, In October 2017, cloud solutions company Oracle Corporation launched a new cloud data center in Frankfurt, Germany. This was the first unit for its cloud platform outside the U.S. Similar moves could be seen in other regions as well. For instance, In February 2018, China based cloud computing company Alibaba Cloud discussed plans to establish a second data center in Dubai by 2019. Furthermore, leading economies in South America such as Brazil is expected to drive the cloud migration market over the forecast period.