Cloud Radio Access Network Market – A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics with CAGR of 11.4%

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market (Component – Infrastructure (Remote Radio Units, Baseband Units, and Fronthaul), Solution, and Services (Consulting Services, Design and deployment, and Maintenance and Support); Application – Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas, Large Public Venues, High-density Urban Areas, and Suburban and Rural Areas) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

TMR Added New Report On “Cloud Radio Access Network Market” which will Swelling up from its evaluated worth of US$814.8 mn in 2017, and estimated to translate into a revenue of US$1,870.8 mn by 2025. Expand at a formidable CAGR of 10.9%

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Actix International Limited, Hitachi Data Systems Ltd., Telco Systems, Aricent Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the key players in the global cloud radio access network market.

C-RAN (Cloud RAN or Centralized RAN) is the centralized baseband processing of many cells. C-RAN offer improved performance with their ability to coordinate between cells and are cost efficient too as a result of pooling resources. Lower total-cost-of-ownership (TCO), enhanced spectral efficiency, operational expenditure (OPEX), and convenient 4G and 5G accessibility has increased the penetration of C-RAN and the market for the same is flourishing.

On the back of growing ubiquity of smartphones, the benefits offered by C-RAN are the primary drivers of the market for the same. In the near future, to meet escalating network demand as a result of radically increasing data consumption, vendors are expected to replace the conventional RAN architecture with cloud-RAN in the near future. On the other hand, governance and the requirements to follow security standards are a few restraints obstructing the C-RAN market from flourishing.

On the back of growing inclination of consumers towards video content, that too on the move, the demand for 4G and 5G access is escalating and providing the strongest traction to the global cloud radio access network market. In addition to that, the ability of these components to provide for energy efficiency and reduce power cost are some of the other factors expected to reflect positively, prompting network operators to upgrade from their conventional RANs.

On the other hand, need to comply with governance and security standards, issues pertaining to Bbu cooperation and cell clustering, and the need for high fronthaul capacities are some of the restraints obstructing the market from attaining its true potential.

Nevertheless, the analysts of the report have highlighted that increasing adoption of cloud technology and consistent innovations by the telecom operators will open new revenue avenues in the global cloud-RAN market in the near future.

