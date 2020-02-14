Coffee Capsule Packaging Machines Market Analysis 2019 | Key Players and Regional Survey

Unit dose packaging is getting high attention in the food and beverage packaging industry due to customer preferences. Coffee, one of the most consumed beverages in the world is now available in various dosing formats such as coffee pods or pads, coffee bags, coffee capsules and various others. For the preparation of coffee powder and packaging it into coffee capsules, advanced automation solutions are provided by various machinery manufacturers to reduce the involvement of labour, maintain the quality of food product, reduce many wastages and enhance the pace of the production. Coffee capsule packaging machines perform two of the actions, filling of the coffee powder into the capsule and sealing the capsule with the lid. Due to the rising demand for unit dose packaging in food and beverage industry, the market for coffee capsule packaging machines seems to be growing at a high pace globally.

Coffee Capsule Packaging Machines Market Dynamics

Due to high durability and better quality of mixing of the coffee powder as compared to coffee pods, the coffee capsules are attracting the consumers. The unit dosing system of the coffee capsules is so efficient that various other industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical and food are adopting the method for unit dose packaging, resulting into the rapid growth of coffee capsule packaging market. These factors have driven the market for coffee capsules, leading to the demand for coffee capsule packaging machines.

Moreover, various advantages of the introduction of highly automated packaging machinery at economical prices have motivated the unit dose packaging providers to incorporate the coffee capsule packaging machines. Consumer preference towards globally known large producers of coffee has resulted in a high business opportunity for global players of the coffee producers, created a restraint for emerging players to sustain in the market. Thus, the coffee capsule packaging machinery is affordable for most of the coffee producers, while leaving a bit of opportunity for emerging regional players.

Coffee Capsule Packaging Machines Market Segmentation

The coffee capsule packaging machines market can be segmented by application as

Food

Beverage

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The coffee capsule packaging machines market can be segmented by operation as

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

The coffee capsule packaging machines market can be segmented by geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Coffee Capsule Packaging Machines Market Regional Outlook

The requirement of coffee capsule packaging machines can be found in the region of either concentrated consumption of the coffee or in the region of concentrated production of coffee. Brazil and Colombia produce more than one-third of the coffee being consumed globally, while North America and Western Europe are regions with high consumption of coffee per capita annually. Thus, North America, Latin America, and Western Europe are expected to provide a large market for coffee capsule packaging machines.

Vietnam and Indonesia are two of the globally known countries which have a high volumetric production of coffee. Along with the facts stated above, Asia Pacific accounts for more than 60% of the global population which is also a reason for the high consumption of coffee. Also, China and Japan are two of the leading manufacturers of packaging machinery providing machines at considerably low prices as compared to European machine manufacturers. Thus, a great opportunity for the coffee capsule packaging machines market is indicated in the Asia Pacific region.

Coffee Capsule Packaging Machines Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the coffee capsule packaging machines market are