Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Cold Chain Logistics refer to the collection of temperature controlled surface transportation, distribution, and storage activities. By Cold Chain, freezing solutions are provided to keep the quality and shell life of products intact. Storage of products related to agriculture, sea food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs are done. The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market was worth 185.41 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 417.63 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America is expected to dominate the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market having 34 % of total market share in 2017 followed by Asia-Pacific region, Europe.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3959848-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-by-type-temperature

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increase in the organized retail & food service industry market and upsurge in export demand for processed and frozen foods lead to the growth of Global Cold Chain Logistics market.

High cost of transportation and problems faced of customs clearance across borders restrain the market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

In 2016, United States Cold Storage, Inc. (U.S) purchased the warehouse and assets of CFC Logistics Inc. from Clemens Food Group

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3959848-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-by-type-temperature

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market – by Type, Temperature Type, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Type

5.1. Refrigerated storage

5.2. Refrigerated transport

…….

8. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Germany

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. India

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Others

8.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Others

Continued…

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)