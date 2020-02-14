Competitive Situation: Adhesion Promoters – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The global Adhesion Promoters market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Adhesion Promoters extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

The global adhesion promoters market is likely to clip healthy growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing applications of adhesion promoters across a host of end-use industries is benefitting this market.

Adhesion promoters are called as couplers, coupling agents, and modifiers depending on the application. Adhesion promoters are added to liquid coatings for coating applications. After application, adhesion promoters orientate on the substrate interface, and develop bonds with the substrate as well as the coating matrix. Ideally, this creates a permanent covalent which significantly increases the adhesion of the coating to the substrate. This results in significant increase in the performance of the substrate.

Conventional silanes-based adhesion promoters function as additives in sealants and adhesives. The physical bond between the coating and substrate is a key factor that decides the efficacy of the substrate in coating and plastic applications.

The use of adhesion promoters in sealants creates an interface between solids and liquids when they come in contact. For example, adhesion promoters if added to a substrate, and fillers are incorporated along with reinforcement substances in plastic composites a strong interface is created. Molecular and physical forces rule the bond’s strength between the two phases in these materials.

Adhesion promoters offer other benefits too. They help to create maximum number of stable additional bonds across the phases of making of the final product. A coupling agent could also function as an adhesion promoter. A coupling agent serves to improve the mechanical strength between the substrate and coating of a synthetic composite.

Market Definition and Introduction

Adhesion promoters are substances which are applied to the substrate material to augment the adhesion capabilities of an adhesive or a sealant to the substrate material. Conventional adhesion promoters are based on silanes and function as additives in adhesives and sealant products. With regard to the effectiveness of the final application of adhesive products in different types of coating and plastic applications, the physical condition of the interfaces is a major impelling factor dictating efficiency. In other cases, where solids and liquids or different types of solid materials come in contact with each other, interfaces are created. This holds true when an adhesive coat with adhesive promoters is added to a substrate and when fillers are incorporated along with reinforcement materials in a plastic composite. In such cases, the molecular & physical forces dictate the bond’s toughness between the two phases.

Adhesion promoters also work to create the maximum number of stable additional bonds on the phases involved. A coupling agent which functions to improve the mechanical strength of a synthetic composite could also function as an adhesion promoter between a substrate and a coating. Hence, different terminologies for adhesion promoters and promoter additives could be used for their different applications, i.e. couplers, modifiers and coupling agents.

Considering these important aspects of application of adhesion promoters, the study of the adhesion promoters market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the adhesion promoters market is segmented as follows:

Silanes

Maleic anhydride

Chlorinated polyolefins

Titanate & Zirconate

Others

On the basis of application, the adhesion promoters market is segmented as follows:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Composite Materials

Metals

Rubber

Adhesives

Others

Key Trends and Drivers

In the construction sector, new infrastructural developments in developing economies and road maintenance, rebuilding and reintegration activities are the key tasks in the developed countries. Both of these activities demand high durability and life expectancy from asphalt pavements, which are of considerable importance. Adhesion promoters help in creating a tough chemical between bitumen and aggregate. These chemicals are highly resistant to the damaging action of water on the roads. Hence, these applications are expected to create a major favorable impact on the global demand for adhesion promoters in the region. These additive types could favorably influence the adhesion quality of coatings on materials, such as old paintwork, impurity containing surfaces and corrosion and moisture resistance. The mechanical strength of plastics is augmented through a superior mechanical bonding and the effective implementation of compounding procedures.

Conventionally, silane type adhesion promoters were applied in composite materials as coatings on filler particles so as to bind them to a resin matrix. These types of adhesion promoters have been gaining importance as coupling agents as they play an important role in forming an adhesive bond between fibers to specific polymer types, thereby stabilizing the composite materials. There has been rising demand for these types of adhesion promoters for application requirements involving creating resistance to temperature variations, chemicals and moisture. There has also been considerable growth in the application of plastics & polymers in the automotive industry as an important material of construction as plastics and polymers help reduce the weight of automobiles & thus, contribute to energy saving during transport. The demand for adhesion polymers in coating and joining of these plastic components is expected to drive the global adhesion polymers market in the near future. Also, rising demand for adhesion polymers from paints & coatings and rubber industries has also been fueling market growth in recent times.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the adhesion promoters market are as follows:

BASF SE

3M

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Dow Corning Corporation

Solvay SA

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema Group

Eastman Chemical Company

