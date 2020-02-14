Competitive Situation: Specialty Lubricants – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The global market for Specialty Lubricants has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Specialty Lubricants has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Specialty Lubricants are multi- functional and superior quality lubricants, majorly produced using advanced technologies and high class raw materials. When a machine and equipment encounters so much stress that conventional lubricants cannot be used to reduce it, friction specialty lubricant are applied. Growth in industrialization in emerging economies, increasing demand for highly advanced equipment and machines, rising construction activities across the globe, especially in GCC Countries, China and India, etc. and growing base of mid- and small-cap industries is expected to propel the consumption of Specialty Lubricants during the forecast period.

Most of the specialty lubricants are hydrogen free, saturated, have low molecular weight, are chemically inert, non-toxic, have high thermal stability, high dielectric strength, lubricity, long life and high density, etc. These properties make specialty lubricants to be the majorly preferred type of lubricants by end users.

Consumption of synthetic oil-based specialty lubricants is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to various properties, such as durability and oxidation stability, enhanced performance at high temperatures, etc. in comparison to conventional lubricants present in the market.

Specialty Lubricants Market: Market Dynamics

Growing demand from end-use sectors, such as automotive, aerospace and cement, etc. and increasing sales network of distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to cater to the growing demand of specialty lubricants are the two factors expected to fuel the demand for specialty lubricants. Growing construction sector, which involves the application of various types of machines and equipment, such as grinding and mixing machines, stone crushing machine, etc., which use specialty lubricants to reduce friction and allow easy passage for the flow of materials, will also lead to the growth of the specialty lubricants market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers, distributors and suppliers are expanding their network in emerging economies through manufacturing facilities, partnerships, sales reach, etc. which is leading to the growth of Specialty Lubricants Market. For instance, ChemPoint and DowCoring have formed a strategic partnership for specialty lubricant applications.

Low product awareness, high prices of products and preferences for conventional methods of lubrication are expected to act as hurdles in the growth of Specialty Lubricants Market during the forecast period.

Specialty Lubricants Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Specialty Lubricants market can be segmented into:

Bio-Based

Mineral Oil Based

Synthetic Oil Based

On the basis of application, the Specialty Lubricants market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Cement

Chemical

Laboratory Apparatus

Metalworking

Medical Applications

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Others

Specialty Lubricants Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the demand for Specialty Lubricants during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for automobiles in emerging economies, such as China, India, etc. This, coupled with increasing construction activities in the region, are leading to an increase in the consumption of cement, thereby fueling the demand for Specialty Lubricants.

North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the consumption of specialty lubricants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the shifting trend of using specialty lubricants in place of conventional lubricants for the maintenance of machineries and equipment coupled with growing automotive industry in the European region.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are expected to witness growth in the sales of Specialty Lubricants during the forecast period. This can be attributied to the growing adoption of automated and advanced systems which require functioning of multiple parts together. These systems mandatorily require specialty lubricants, thereby contributing to the growth of Specialty lubricants market.

Specialty Lubricants Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the Specialty Lubricants Market are:

Anderol Specialty Lubricants

Dow Corning Corporation

Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG

Matrix Specialty Lubricants BV

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

BASF SE

FUCHS LUBRITECH GmbH

ExxonMobil Corporation

HUSK-ITT Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Tribology Tech-Lube Inc.

