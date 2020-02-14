Computer Peripherals Market Expected to Reach US$ 627.29 Bn by 2026

Computer Peripheral Market – Snapshot

Computer peripherals cover all the computer input, output, and storage devices. They are most often used for personal and office work. Computer peripheral input devices include keyboards, mice, presenters’ pens, image scanners, and webcams, among others. Computer peripheral output devices primarily include printers, loudspeakers, and headphones. Further, computer peripheral storage devices comprise hard drives (HDD), sold state drives (SSD), compact discs, digital video discs (DVD), and USB flash drives. These are some of the major computer peripherals considered for the global computer peripheral market analysis.

Computer peripheral devices are evolving expeditiously. To meet changing consumer requirements and preferences, companies are investing in developing technologically advanced and ergonomic computer peripheral devices. Increase in disposable income, decrease in prices of consumer peripheral devices, rise in demand for external storage devices, and introduction of technologically advanced devices are primary factors driving the computer peripheral market globally. The market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The storage computer peripherals segment is estimated to contribute significantly to revenue in the next few years. Technological advancement and efficiency benefits of SSD are anticipated to fuel the computer peripheral market growth globally. However, there are some factors that are hindering market growth. Rise in preference for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets over desktop and laptops is expected to slow down the computer peripheral market in the near future.

Read Report Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2190

The global computer peripheral market has been classified based on product, connectivity, and end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into input, output, and storage devices. The input devices segment has been further divided into keyboards, image scanners, webcams, and pointing devices. The output devices segment has been further categorized into printers, loudspeakers, and headphones. The storage devices segment has been further divided into HDD, SDD, CD/DVD, and USB flash drives. Based on connectivity, the global computer peripheral market has been classified into wired and wireless computer peripherals. In terms of end-use, the market has been categorised into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

In 2017, demand for computer peripherals across commercial applications contributed significantly to revenue generation. The residential segment is likely to offer attractive market opportunities between 2018 and 2026 for players operating in the global market. Moreover, in 2017, North America was a prominent region of the computer peripherals market in terms of revenue and peripherals installed base. The adoption of computer peripherals across various industries in the region has been significant. Continuous demand for peripherals across countries such as Canada and the U.S. is projected to boost the market in the region.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2190

The computer peripheral market is highly competitive, with major players witnessing strong competition across most of the segments covered under the scope of the market. In order to sustain in the competitive environment, market players offer low-cost computer peripheral products in price sensitive regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. (MEA). Increase in sales of companies such as Logitech International S.A, and Seiko Epson Corporation explains the winning strategy adopted by them in emerging regions. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a steady pace from 2018 to 2026.

Major players in the computer peripheral market include Apple, Inc., Canon Inc., Dell, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ricoh Company, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation. Strategies adopted by leading, emerging, and prominent players in the market are uninterrupted focus on research and development, innovative and ergonomic product development, short product upgrade cycles, focus on developing and emerging economies, strategic mergers and acquisitions, multichannel retailing, horizontal integration, and innovations.