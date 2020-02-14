Construction Material Testing Equipment Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Concrete, asphalt, steel, cement, aggregate, and soils are essential material for construction undertakings that needs to be examined for defect and discontinuity. This where construction material testing equipment comes into play.
Construction material testing equipment ensures hallmark quality of material used for construction. The equipment is calibrated to satisfy global standards, before it certifies construction material to be suitable for use. This safeguards reliability against collapse of building structures and road networks that use certified construction material.
With damage due to collapse of buildings and infrastructure amounting to very large numbers, testing of construction material helps prevents such monetary burden for governments. This fuels construction material testing equipment market.
Construction material testing equipment is used to test the integrity of materials such as concrete, asphalt, mortar, ceramic, stones, and such.
To ensure the quality of the structure several countries across the globe are introducing stringent regulations and this will likely demand the need for construction material testing equipment, fueling market growth.
Governments are focusing on the development of smart cities that focuses on the development of the urban environment, such as buildings and transportation, improve governance, better economic conditions, and urban tourism, which will further fuel the growth of the construction material testing equipment market.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Material Testing Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide Construction Material Testing Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Aimil
Controls Group
ELE International
Humboldt Mfg
Matest
Applied Test Systems
Shimadzu Corporation
Olson Instruments
Illinois Tool Works (Instron)
Canopus Instruments
Qualitest International
Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company
Wirsam Scientific
Zwick Roell Group
MTS Systems
GlobalGilson
IMP Scientific
NL Scientific Instruments
Construction Material Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Universal Testing Machine (UTM)
Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)
Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)
Impact Testing Machine (ITM)
Others
Construction Material Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
House Construction
Road Construction
Infrastructure Construction
Others
Construction Material Testing Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Construction Material Testing Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Construction Material Testing Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Construction Material Testing Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
