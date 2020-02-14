Construction Material Testing Equipment Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Benefit and Volume with Status and Prospect to 2025 – Aimil, Controls Group, ELE International, Humboldt Mfg” to its huge collection of research reports.



Concrete, asphalt, steel, cement, aggregate, and soils are essential material for construction undertakings that needs to be examined for defect and discontinuity. This where construction material testing equipment comes into play.

Construction material testing equipment ensures hallmark quality of material used for construction. The equipment is calibrated to satisfy global standards, before it certifies construction material to be suitable for use. This safeguards reliability against collapse of building structures and road networks that use certified construction material.

With damage due to collapse of buildings and infrastructure amounting to very large numbers, testing of construction material helps prevents such monetary burden for governments. This fuels construction material testing equipment market.

Construction material testing equipment is used to test the integrity of materials such as concrete, asphalt, mortar, ceramic, stones, and such.

To ensure the quality of the structure several countries across the globe are introducing stringent regulations and this will likely demand the need for construction material testing equipment, fueling market growth.

Governments are focusing on the development of smart cities that focuses on the development of the urban environment, such as buildings and transportation, improve governance, better economic conditions, and urban tourism, which will further fuel the growth of the construction material testing equipment market.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Material Testing Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Construction Material Testing Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aimil

Controls Group

ELE International

Humboldt Mfg

Matest

Applied Test Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Olson Instruments

Illinois Tool Works (Instron)

Canopus Instruments

Qualitest International

Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company

Wirsam Scientific

Zwick Roell Group

MTS Systems

GlobalGilson

IMP Scientific

NL Scientific Instruments

Construction Material Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Universal Testing Machine (UTM)

Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)

Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)

Impact Testing Machine (ITM)

Others

Construction Material Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

House Construction

Road Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Others

Construction Material Testing Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



Construction Material Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Construction Material Testing Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Construction Material Testing Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

