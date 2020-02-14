Data Center Security Market – Aim of Centralizing IT Operations Increases Focus on Growth

A data center is an archive which contains facilities like servers, firewalls, networking components like switches and routers. Data center also contains security facilities like fire suppression system, backup machinery and air conditioning system to maintain the temperature within the stated limit. Size of the data center varies according to the storage requirements.

Data center is primarily responsible for an organization’s Information System (IS). All the important information is stored in the data center due to which necessary security measures are taken to protect the data center. Security systems such as firewalls are used to protect the data from unauthorized sources and climate control systems are used to maintain the right temperature according to the climatic conditions.

According to the report, the global data center security market will register a CAGR of 12.60% over the period between 2014 and 2022, rising to a revenue opportunity of US$ 11.77 bn by 2022.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Symantec Corporation, McAfee, Inc. (Intel Corporation), Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Dell, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., and Trend Micro, Inc.

One of the key factors driving the global data center security market is the rising complexity and sophistication of data thefts and the consecutive rise in demand for advanced security solutions to keep digital data from such looming threats. The increased adoption of data centers in the enterprise sector with the aim of centralizing IT operations and data is compounding the increased need for effective security tools and solutions. The market is also driven due to the increased investment of emerging economies into the improvement of IT infrastructure of enterprise and government sectors.

The vast rise in digital data due to ongoing digitization activities in countries across Asia Pacific and Latin America are also necessitating the use of data center, driving the need for effective security solutions in turn. Rise in R&D activities and the steady influx of advanced and more reliable data center security solutions will drive the market over the next few years.

Technological developments have resulted in increased threat to the data centers as growing network architecture means more access points for the attackers to get in. Presently traditional methods of data protection are not efficient. Enterprises are moving their data to cloud platforms, mobile platforms and other linked systems. To control this complex infrastructure modern technology must be used instead of the traditional methods.

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Data Center Security Market, by Component

Logical Components (Software) Threat and Application Security Access Control and Compliance Data Protection

Physical Components

Services Managed Services Cloud Services On-premise Services Consulting Services



Data Center Security Market, by Geography