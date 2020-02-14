Desk Phones Market to rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development 2025

“Desk Phones Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Desk Phones Market: Introduction

Desk Phones are deployed by most of the small and medium size enterprises for performing their daily business operations. These phones offer users with enriched IP communication with outstanding audio quality. Moreover, these phones are connected with uninterrupted power supplies, owing to which any kind of failure will not hamper the communication process.

Desk phone are implemented by most of the business enterprises owing to its several beneficial features which include manageability, better audio quality, reliability, survivability, simplicity, and security.

Desk Phones Market: Drivers and Restraints

Better Resiliency of Desk Phones for Skype, IP PBX, and cloud services is turning to be the major factor which is responsible for driving the growth of Desk Phones market. Desk Phones are not dependable on any kind of operating system, which is another major factor driving the market growth in positive manner.

Mobile phone and collaboration technologies are the major challenges faced by most of the vendors in Desk Phones market. Moreover, this technologies may drastically hamper the adoption of Desk Phones in future.

Global Desk Phones Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Desk Phones Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of type, application, enterprise type, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the type for Desk Phones Market:

Major segments of Desk Phones market on the basis of the type include:

IP Desk Phones

Digital Desk Phones

Wireless Desk Phones

SIP Desk Phones

VoIP Desk Phones

Segmentation on the basis of the application for Desk Phones Market:

Major segments of Desk Phones market on the basis of the application include:

Corporate Offices

Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Segmentation on the basis of the enterprise type for Desk Phones Market as:-

The major segments of Desk Phones market on the basis of the enterprise type include:

Small and medium enterprises (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Global Desk Phones Market Key Players:

Major players operating in the Desk Phones market includes Cisco Systems, Avaya Inc., Mitel Networks, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Grandstream Networks, Snom Technology, NEC Corporation, D-Link Corporation, Escene, and Fanvil Technology Ltd.

Global Desk Phones Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Desk Phones market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Desk Phones market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to heavy adoption of Desk Phones by large enterprises in this region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe, and APAC.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Desk Phones Market Segments

Global Desk Phones Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Desk Phones Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Desk Phones Market

Global Desk Phones Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Desk Phones Market

Desk Phones Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Desk Phones Market

Global Desk Phones Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Desk Phones Market includes

North America Desk Phones Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Desk Phones Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Desk Phones Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Desk Phones Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Desk Phones Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Desk Phones Market

Middle East and Africa Desk Phones Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



