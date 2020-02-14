Digital Olfactory Technology Market 2019: Precise Outlook, Leading Technology & Business Overview till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “At A CAGR Of 38.0%, Digital Olfactory Technology Market Anticipated To Reach 970 Million US$ By 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Digital Olfactory Technology Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Digital Olfactory Technology industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Digital Olfactory Technology market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report presents the worldwide Digital Olfactory technology market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Digital scent technology (or olfactory technology) is the engineering discipline dealing with olfactory representation. It is a technology to sense, transmit and receive scent-enabled digital media (such as web pages, video games, movies and music). This sensing part of this technology works by using olfactometers and electronic noses.

In the past few years, the olfactory technology product is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.05% from 74.02 million USD in 2017 to reach 97.67million USD by 2025 in global market. The olfactory technology product market is a promising market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 38.78% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the olfactory technology product market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the olfactory technology product market indicated that Europe and North America would account for the highest sales in 2025 with close to 76 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China and Japan, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The Digital Olfactory technology market was valued at 74 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 970 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Olfactory technology.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alpha MOS (France)

Airsense Analytics (Germany)

Odotech (Canada)

Owlstone Medical (UK)

Scentee (Japan)

Food Sniffer (USA)

Electronics Sensor (USA)

eNose Company (Netherlands)

Sensigent (USA)

Scentrealm (China)

Olorama Technology (Spain)

Aryballe Technologies (France)

TellSpec (Canada)

Sensorwake (France)

RoboScientific (UK)

Digital Olfactory technology Breakdown Data by Type

E-nose

Scent synthesizer

Digital Olfactory technology Breakdown Data by Application

Entertainment

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Environment

Other

Digital Olfactory technology Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Digital Olfactory technology Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Digital Olfactory technology status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Digital Olfactory technology manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

