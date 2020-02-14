EMI Shielding Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) refers to disturbance in operation of electronic devices due to the presence of electromagnetic field in radio frequency spectrum caused by other electronic devices. EMI shielding can be defined as the action of surrounding electronic devices with materials to guard against such electromagnetic frequencies. EMI shielding is usually done using materials such as laminates, metals, conductive coatings, and conductive plastics.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for EMI shielding materials at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global EMI shielding materials market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for EMI shielding materials market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the EMI shielding materials market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global EMI shielding materials market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the EMI shielding materials market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein materials and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global EMI shielding materials market by segmenting the report based on material, application, and region. In terms of material, the EMI shielding materials market has been classified into conductive coatings, metals, conductive plastics, laminates, and others. Based on application, the EMI shielding materials market has been classified into defense, electronics, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace, and medical. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes current and future demand for EMI shielding materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of EMI shielding materials for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of EMI shielding materials has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on material and application of EMI shielding materials. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global EMI shielding materials market. Key players in the EMI shielding materials market include Laird Technologies, HEICO Corporation, 3M Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global EMI shielding materials market has been segmented as follows:

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Material

– Conductive Coatings

– Metals

– Conductive Plastics

– Laminates

– Others

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Application

– Automotive

– Defense

– Electronics

– Telecommunications

– Aerospace

– Medical

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market: by Region/ Sub-region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– EMI shielding materials are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, electronics, defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and medical. These provide a coating around the integrated chips to prevent them from being affected by electromagnetic frequencies caused by other devices. Electromagnetic frequencies can also be harmful to human beings.

– In terms of material, the conductive coatings segment dominated the EMI shielding materials market in 2017

– Based on application, the demand for EMI shielding materials in the defense segment was similar to that of the electronics segment in 2017. Over the last few years, the demand for EMI shielding materials has been rising significantly in the defense segment due to innovation and development of new technologies and devices.

– Asia Pacific was a lucrative market for EMI shielding materials in 2017, due to the prevalence of a high number of manufacturing facilities in major economies such as China, Japan, and India

– The cost of EMI shielding materials varies considerably dependent upon the material such as conductive coatings, conductive plastics, laminates, and others

