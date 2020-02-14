Energy-efficient Windows Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Energy-efficient Windows Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Energy-efficient windows are the windows that reduce heat loss and provide energy savings by keeping the room temperature at an ambient level. It eliminates or reduces the need for artificial cooling and heating. They reduce energy consumption and regulates indoor temperatures, thus, resulting in elimination of power-driven temperature control systems. The global energy-efficient windows market was 13.24 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 22.90 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe held largest share in the market in 2018, due to government initiatives for energy saving. Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region during the forecast period, due to rapid growth in construction sector. On the other hand, North America will contribute significant share in the market due to government support for promoting energy efficient products.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in adoption of green buildings and rise in demand of energy efficient infrastructure for buildings are driving the market. Rapid urbanization and growing construction industry is also fueling the market growth. On the other hand, high cost and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of the energy-efficient windows will restrain the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates:

PGT Industries to acquire Western Window Systems to expand product portfolio in premium indoor/outdoor window and door category.

Global Energy-efficient Windows Market – by Glazing Type, Component, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Energy-efficient Windows Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Glazing Type

5.1. Double

5.2. Double Low-e

5.3. Triple

5.4. Triple Low-e

5.5. Others

…..

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Saint Gobain

10.2. Asahi Glass

10.3. Nippon Sheet Glass

10.4. Schott

10.5. Central Glass

10.6. Masco Corporation

10.7. Builders FirstSource

10.8. Jeld-Wen Holding

10.9. Ply Gem Holdings

10.10. BMC Stock Holdings

10.11. Associated Materials

Continued…

