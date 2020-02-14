Eucalyptus Oil Market Expected to be Valued at US$ 64.6 Mn by the end of 2025

With consumers from around the world showing more inclination toward products derived from natural ingredients, the global eucalyptus oil market has immense growth prospects on cards. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global eucalyptus oil market will revel in the high demand from cosmetics and drugs manufacturers. Besides this, the rising use of eucalyptus oil in foods with natural additives will keep the demand high through the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Since consumers around the world are willing to spend on healthy food and natural ingredients, experts suggest that the global eucalyptus market will exhibit a positive trajectory in the coming years. Due to the presence of a significant level of cineole content, an organic compound possessing several many medicinal effects, the use of eucalyptus oil has increased in novel pharmaceutical applications. Spurred by these factors, the global eucalyptus oil market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

By nature, the global eucalyptus oil market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of individuals inclining in favor of the consumption of organic food products. Also, organic food products are proven to be healthier, hence health conscious individuals are willing to pay high prices for organic food products. On the basis of grade, the eucalyptus oil market can be segmented into pharmaceutical grade, fragrance grade, and industrial grade. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the eucalyptus oil market is segmented into food & beverages, therapeutics and cosmetics, aromatherapy, fragrances, others. By sales channel, the eucalyptus oil market can be segmented into wholesalers/distributors, modern trade and retail stores, specialty stores and online retail. The wholesalers/distributors segment is estimated to dominate the eucalyptus oil market throughout the forecast period.

Regionally, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA make the key segments in the global eucalyptus oil market. Among these regions, Europe and North America are likely to remain the leading markets for eucalyptus oil through the forecast period, trailed by Asia Pacific. The rising demand for eucalyptus oil due to its cosmetics and therapeutics uses is likely to boost the market in North America. However, it is important to note that regions such as North America and Western Europe do not have eucalyptus oil in abundance, hence they primarily depend on imports from Asian and MEA countries. This affects the prices of eucalyptus oil, in turn affecting their sales. Revenue generated from the global eucalyptus oil market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$ 41.7 Mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The global eucalyptus oil market is expected to be valued at US$ 64.6 Mn by the end of 2025.

Some of the major companies operating in the global eucalyptus oil market are NOW Health Group, Inc., doTERRA International, Young Living Essential Oils, NHR Organic Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Ananda Apothecary, LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Givaudan SA, Etosha Pan Pvt. Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich International S.A, P.S.C. Aromatics, Symrise AG, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., and Khadi Natural Healthcare.