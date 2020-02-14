Eye Tracking Systems Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2025

Eye tracking system is a technology to capture a person’s eye movement or to measure eye activity. It is a sensor technology that enables a device to know where eyes are focused. More scientifically, eye tracking device technology electronically locates the point of user’s gaze, or it follows movement of point of gaze and record. Advanced computer technology, high utility eye tracking devices, affordable and non-intrusive tools are available now days which are useful in research on human behavior, that allows to measure visual attention and play substantial role in eye tracking systems.

Eye tracking devices connected by computer system which stores the data, generated by these devices. While there are many type of non-instructive eye tracking devices available in market, which generally have two component as a camera and light source. Usually infrared light source used for eye tracking devices directed towards eye. Camera in this devices are used to track light source along with visible ocular features as the pupil. Data generated by these devices are recorded in attached computer which extrapolate rotation of eye and direction of point of gaze. These devices can also detect other features of eye such as pupil diameter and blink frequency. Collected data is written in a file format compatible with eye-tracking analysis software. Also there are different methods available which used for exploring the eye data, in which most commonly used method is, to detect visual path of person. Eye tracking system helps to analyze and gather information of human visualization process which is used for informative and diagnostic applications.

The eye tracking devices market is growing at a faster rate because of advancement in technologies. It helps in recording real time natural gaze action of eye. It also helps in gauging interest, arousal, and attention levels of an individual, which is used for making tool for individuals of various field such as Education, Medicine, Research, Psychology, Gaming, Interactive TV, digital map, Engineering, Marketing, as well as for enhancing interaction of human and computers by using the eyes for navigation and controls. This technology is used for developing mobile devices which helps to improve control over real time data access during gaming and other applications. These applications account for the major share of the market. High cost of eye tracking devices is a major restraint of the global market.

The global eye tracking devices market has been segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into health care industry, automotive & aviation industry, entertainment industry, research, military, and others. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into remote and mobile eye tracker. Mobile eye tracker is used to record activity from close range. It is mounted on a light weight eyeglass frame, and allows a respondent to walk around freely.

Geographically, the eye tracking devices market has been categorized into four regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. North America is the largest market for eye tracking devices due to inventions of advanced technology and widespread awareness about device features. The market in Asia Pacific is growing at a significant rate because of extensive R&D in various regions that can benefit manufacturers in the development of their products, and advancement in technology and health care.

Key players in the global eye tracking devices market are Applied Science Laboratories, Toii Ab, SR Research Ltd., Mirametrix, Inc., SensoMotoric Instruments, EyeTribe, SmartEye, EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc., EyeTracking, Inc., iMotions, and LC Technologies, Inc.

