Femoral Trial Market 2018-2026 Unlock Growth Opportunities

A recent report by Persistence Market Research on ‘Femoral Trial Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

A femoral trial is the curved convex head at the end of the thigh bone that fits into the socket of the hip. Artificial femoral trials are used to replace the damaged head or loss of trial femoral heads in soft tissues after hip replacement surgery.The global femoral trial market is primarily driven by the growing number of orthopedic surgeries owing to an increases in risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, malabsorption, trauma, and poor diet, among others. The growing prevalence of diseases, such as osteoarthritis and early menopause, affects structure and bone density, which increases the propensity of fractures. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, osteoarthritis affects over 30 million adults in the U.S.

Technological advancements in femoral trial technology, such as the development of advanced bearing materials that include antioxidant-infused polyethylene & coatings to combat surgical trauma, friction, and others, are contributing to the faster adoption of femoral trials. Improvements in surgical techniques and the development of real-time diagnostic imaging, such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging, among others, have boosted the number of procedures performed.

The global femoral trial market is increasingly inclined toward minimally invasive surgery owing to its lower footprint. This trend has been encouraged by the advent of computer-assisted surgery and robotic surgery. Growth in the number of customizations based on the individual anatomy of a patient or in case of difficult reconstructive surgeries are also among factors driving the adoption of femoral trials.

However, the global femoral trial market is being hampered by the high cost of the procedure, risk of infection, implant failure, thrombosis, implant rejection, osteolysis, and lack of trained manpower & specialty hospitals. Moreover, the average cost of surgery is approximately USD 50,000 in the U.S., however, there the prices vary largely in different states. The cost in Alabama is the lowest.

Femoral trial Market: Segmentation

The global femoral trial market is segmented based on material of construction, cementing technique, sex, end users, and region.

Market Trends: Overview

Metal hypersensitivity and toxicity, which affects about 10 to 15% of the population, is driving the femoral trial market toward the adoption of inert femoral trial materials such as polyethylene. The U.S. FDA in 2011 issued an advisory on metal implants, which necessitated clinical trials and postmarket studies for metal implants before they are released in the market.

Another trend is the increasing preference for high-density polyethylene that has a much lower rate of wear and porous metal technology. Porous metal technology is claimed to mimic the natural bone structure and result in lower rejection rates. Newer materials such as ceramic are being tested. However, ceramic pieces are likely to break abruptly and lead to catastrophic failure, which occurs in about 2% of cases. Another issue with ceramics is that it causes an audible high-pitch squeaking noise during activity.

Femoral Trial Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global femoral trial market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America led by the U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the global femoral trial market owing to the concentration of key market players, consolidation of healthcare, and large research & development expenditure. However, the high cost of procedures in the U.S. is likely to hamper market growth.

The Asia Pacific femoral trial market excluding Japan is expected to grow at the most significant rate owing to growing healthcare expenditure, developing infrastructure, and growing economy. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the Asia Pacific femoral trial market owing to growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure.

The Europe femoral trial market is expected to be led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The large medical devices industry of Germany is driving the European market. The lower cost of procedures in Poland, Sweden, as well as a few other countries is boosting the medical tourism industry. The highest number of hip-replacement procedures in Europe (290 per 100,000 population per year) are performed in Germany.

The Middle East and Africa femoral trial market is expected to be driven by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The development of large medical complexes such as the King Fahd Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, coupled with the large share of public healthcare that is approximately 75% of the total healthcare expenditure, is expected to drive the femoral trials market in the MEA.

Femoral Trial Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global femoral trial market are Stryker, Sharma Orthopedic India Pvt. Ltd., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet, and Baumer Holding AG.