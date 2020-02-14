Floor Care Machines Market Will Rake In US$ 4,600 Mn in Revenues by the End of 2017-2025

Overview

The floor care machine market consists of different types of machines such as burnisher, scrubber, sweeper and vacuum cleaner. These machines are used for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. A new research report by Persistence Market Research analyzes the present and future scenario of the global floor care machine market for an eight year period from 2017 to 2025. The report titled ‘Floor Care Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)’ presents in-depth insights on the floor care machine market during the forecast period. According to the report, the global floor care machine market is expected to witness an increase in demand, given the emerging trend of machine assisted cleaning around the globe. This detailed forecast of the floor care machine market indicates that the global market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the study period, with market size reaching over US$ 4,600 Mn by the end of 2025. The residential sector is expected to contribute the most with a higher growth rate than the other sectors during the forecast period.

Trending: Integration of Innovative Technologies in Floor Care Machines

To change the preferences of people towards the use of mechanized versions of floor cleaning, manufacturers are now focusing on integrating innovative technologies in floor care machines. The new floor care machines are more economical, compact in size and are also equipped with artificial intelligence. These products are available in the market in varying capacities, suitable for industrial, residential, as well as commercial applications. Some of the new floor cleaning machines are equipped with multiple cameras and sensors that use LIDAR (light detection and ranging) and sensitive bumpers to detect obstacles. Such floor cleaning machines are embedded with simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology to keep users aware of the location of the machines.

Key Outcomes of the Segmental Analysis of the Global Floor Care Market

Based on Region, North America is expected to hold the highest market value of over US$ 1,300 Mn by the end of 2025. Asia Pacific is in close competition with North America in terms of market size. However, the Europe market is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Europe floor care machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Based on Machine Type , the scrubber segment leads the global market with the highest market size, but lags behind in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The burnisher machine type is expected to lead the global market with the highest growth rate of over 3.8% during the forecast period.

, the scrubber segment leads the global market with the highest market size, but lags behind in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The burnisher machine type is expected to lead the global market with the highest growth rate of over 3.8% during the forecast period. In terms of Application, the industrial sector demands the maximum number of floor care machines. However, the demand for floor care machines is expected to rise in the residential sector during the forecast period. The residential segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the global floor care machine market.

Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report consists of a brief profile of all the key players operating in the global floor care machine market. The profile depicts a SWOT analysis of all these key players along with the current and future strategies of the companies. Some of the key players mentioned in the report are Nilfisk Group, Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG, Tennant Company, Hako Group (Minuteman Intl, and PowerBoss), EUREKA S.p.A. Unipersonale, International Cleaning Equipment (ICE), Comac SpA, Fimap S.p.A. etc.

There are a lot of accidents reported in the process of cleaning, maintenance and inspection of enclosed spaces. Several new rules and regulations are being introduced in workplaces, reaction vessels, boilers, septic tanks, pits, holding tanks, and silos in industries and are required to follow hygiene guidelines provided by the NFPA 350: Guide for Safe Confined Space Entry. Such rules and regulations encourage the demand for floor cleaners in applications such as heavy blast materials, grain handling, and pit cleaning, to combustible dust collecting in end use industries.

There’s also a remarkable growth in the industrial sector in different parts of the world. In addition, rising cleaning and security concerns in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, utility, transport, retail, healthcare, etc., are expected to fuel the growth of the global floor care machine market during the forecast period. The need for a better working environment in industries and keeping a manufacturing plant free from pollutants are the major causes for the rise in demand for floor care machines.

High costs associated with cleaning machines and the technological gap among different countries to hinder the growth of the global floor care machine market

Developing economies are still dependent on manual cleaning. Countries like India are flooded with manual cleaning equipment. This is spreading unawareness among people regarding floor care machines. The utilization of floor care machines is based on the degree of customization incorporated in the equipment.

