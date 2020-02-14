“Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2028” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Food grade phosphoric acid is commonly termed as orthophosphoric acid and is a odourless, colorless, transparent and tastes sour, primarily utilized to acidify foods and beverages such as jams, and colas. Moreover, food grade phosphoric acid is used an acidity regulator and nutrition agent for yeast. It can be applied to canned food, light drinks, flavors as well as in wine brewery as a source of nutrient for yeast to prevent the reproduction of useless bacteria.

Phosphoric acid can be generally manufactured by 3 processes which include thermal process, wet process and dry kiln process. Most of the manufacturers use thermal process for producing phosphoric acid as compared to that of wet process. Food grade phosphoric acid is generally packed in IBC, HDPE drums and bulk and then supplied. Further, manufacturers of food grade phosphoric acid are focusing on introducing their product which include properties such as high purity, packing on demand and tailor made product.

Global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Food Grade Phosphoric Acid market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-use industry

Based on the product type, the global food grade phosphoric acid market can be segmented into

Phosphoric Acid food grade 75%

Phosphoric Acid food grade 80%

Phosphoric Acid food grade 85%

Based on the application, the global food grade phosphoric acid market can be segmented into

Food Preservation

Beverages Production

Metal Treatment

Sugar Refining

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global food grade phosphoric acid market can be segmented into

Food & Beverages

Metallurgy

Others

Global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for frozen and packaged food products is anticipated to boost the demand for food grade phosphoric acid in the near future. Rapid urbanization has been seen in various countries across the globe, and these expansion has resulted in preferences and new habits for food. Urbanized population is inclining towards packaged foods which in turn forcing various hypermarkets and supermarkets supply packaged food items and which in turn will escalate the demand for food preservatives. With the increasing demand for preserved foods, consumption of food grade phosphoric acid is expected to rise significantly over the near future.

Key challenges identified in the global food grade phosphoric acid market include their storage conditions, incompatible materials, prohibitions on mixed storage, etc.

Prominent manufacturers of food grade phosphoric acid are found to be involved in the supply agreement of purified phosphoric acid with the end-users that enables them to serve their customers with best-in class products.

Global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global food grade phosphoric acid is anticipated to be dominated by Asia-Pacific region, owing to the surging demand for preserved food products in the developing countries such as China and India. Growing population, rising middle class income are the major reasons pushing the demand for packaged foods in these countries. North America in the market is anticipated to account for small share in the market, however it is expected to grow at above moderate rate over the forecast period. Europe in the global food grade phosphoric acid market is anticipated to grow at below average growth rate in the near future. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region in the market are anticipated to grow at very slow rate over the next decade, owing to the slow growth in the population and other sectors.

Global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid market include Febex SA (Arkema), GUANGXI QINZHOU CAPITAL SUCCESS PHOS-CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Innophos, Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, OCP Group, Nutrien Ltd., WengFu Group, Devdhar Chemicals Private Limited, Solaris Chemtech, and others.

The global food grade phosphoric acid market is expected to be one of the most fragmented market as there are large number of manufacturers involved in the production of the product.

