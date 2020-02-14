Fuel Borne Catalyst Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study 2026.

Fuel Borne Catalyst Market: Overview

Diesel engines produce various particles during combustion of the fuel/air mix due to incomplete combustion. Emission of these particles varies with engine type, age, and specification of emissions. The particulate matter resulting from incomplete combustion of diesel fuel produces soot particles. Soot and other particles from diesel engines cause air pollution. Therefore, diesel particulate filters (DPF) are fitted in an engine to burn off the accumulated particulate matter.

Fuel borne catalyst is a fuel additive that improves fuel properties with increased fuel efficiency. These are designed for exhaust systems with DPFs. Fuel additives are commonly added for regeneration of DPF. These are known as fuel borne catalysts. Fuel borne catalyst improves engine characteristics. It provides higher performance, lower fuel consumption, and noise reduction. Other benefits include increased power, smooth engine operation, and less built up of carbon on internal engine parts.

Regulatory bodies across the globe are focusing on the overall ambient air quality of their respective countries to offer healthier and safe breathing air to residents. Supporting to countries in developed economies such as Germany, The U.S. and other European Union countries are actively working on this front and have imposed ban over all the diesel vehicles from 17thDecember, 2018 with the latest Euro 6d TEMP rules. According to this rule, vehicles must emit less than 80mg/km of nitrogen oxides (NOx). This ban in turn is forcing OEM to use DPF in there diesel vehicle in order to decrease the overall particulate matter pollutants from the vehicles. The increase in use DPF is expected to drive in demand of fuel borne catalyst.

Fuel Borne Catalyst Market: Key Segments

Based on compound, the fuel borne catalyst market can be segmented into barium, calcium, cerium, copper, iron, manganese, platinum, and others (in combination including cerium oxide). Cerium (Ce) or iron (Fe) in the ferrocene form ((C 5 H 5 ) 2 Fe) are frequently used by catalytically active metals. However, cerium oxide accelerates the process of removal of particles. Furthermore, cerium oxide produces less ashes and is safer for vehicles.

Fuel borne catalysts are primarily used in transportation & retrofit and others (marine, etc.). These are employed in transportation industries as they are intended to be used with DPF where they are effectively trapped to oxidize particles and regenerate the filter. Fuel borne catalysts are sometimes used without DPF. In this case, they contribute to ambient air emissions and potential health effects.

Fuel Borne Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the fuel borne catalyst market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe and North America are anticipated to constitute major share of the global fuel borne catalyst market during the forecast period due to the rise in popularity of diesel vehicles and decline in prices of gasoline in these regions. This trend has been increasing owing to the high fuel efficiency and robustness of diesel engines, resulting in considerable economic advantages over gasoline-fueled engines.

Fuel Borne Catalyst Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the fuel borne catalyst market include INNOSPEC INC, Klarius Products Ltd, Infineum International Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc, BASF SE, and Johnson Matthey Plc. These are engaged in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions to gain market share. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. is an emission technology leader that designs, develops, and manufactures sustainable solutions.