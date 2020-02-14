Fumed Silica Market Map Analysis, Opportunities, Innovations With Economic Conditions By 2025
Fumed silica powder has been used as universal thickening agent. Proliferating use in diverse applications stems from the two properties of fumed silica, namely, reinforcement characteristics and rheology property. Rising applications will propel the market to touch valuation of a billion dollar in revenues.
Growing demand for this heterogeneous nano-sized powders as fillers in silicone elastomers along with the advances in curing methods are bolstering the prospects. Sizable opportunities to producers of fumed silica, especially in the U.S. and Europe, also come from the application of pyrogenic silica in paints, inks, and adhesive applications where the compound is used as viscosity adjustor.
This report researches the worldwide Fumed Silica market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Fumed Silica breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.
In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 3.53% average growth rate. USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.
Fumed silica has light density, which would increase the cost of transportation. So the main market players of fumed silica set up production plants in main consumption regions to save cost of transportation.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fumed Silica.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fumed Silica capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fumed Silica in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Evonik
Cabot
Wacker
Tokuyama
Orisil
OCI Corporation
GBS
Wynca
Fushite
Blackcat
Changtai
Fumed Silica Breakdown Data by Type
BET 100-160
BET 160-210
BET 210-300
Others
Fumed Silica Breakdown Data by Application
Silicone Rubber Applications
Adhesives and Sealants Applications
Polyester Applications
Paints Application
Inks Application
Others
Fumed Silica Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fumed Silica Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Fumed Silica capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Fumed Silica manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
