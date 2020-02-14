Garnet Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2015 to 2021

Garnet Market Analysis: Almandine segment is estimated to account for more than 91.1% share of the market by 2018 end, which is expected to remain consistent further by 2026 end

Persistence Market Research offers an eight-year forecast for the global garnet market between 2018 and 2026. In a recently released report by the company, the global garnet market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the garnet market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global garnet market over the forecast period. This report also offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional garnet market.

The scope of our study for garnet includes commercially important garnet products and garnet types.

Garnet Market Analysis, by Type

The garnet market by type is segmented into almandine, andradite, grossular, pyrope, spessartine, and uvarovite. The almandine is anticipated to dominate the global garnet market over the forecast period owing to its infrastructure and manufacturing sector applications. The pyrope to follow the successive spot supported by its ease of availability and versatile application over abrasive products. The gemstone variants are expected to witness a faster growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in luxury good demand from developing regions.

Garnet Market Analysis, by Application

The global garnet market by application is segmented into jewelry, industrial and others. The industrial segment is expected to dominate the global garnet market over the forecast period resulted in large-scale fabrication and abrasive applications across various verticals. The jewelry segment is expected to witness strong growth rates in the global garnet market resulted in increasing demand for the jewelry and gemstone products in various luxury good segments. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into water jet cutting, abrasive blasting, water filtration, abrasive powder, and others. The abrasive blasting segment is anticipated to dominate the global garnet market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for the fine finished product, surface treatment and technical equipment cleaning products. Fabrication and the automotive industry to boost demand for water jet cutting products over the forecast period which expected to escalate the demand for garnet.

Garnet Market Analysis, by Region

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights garnet demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the garnet ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global garnet market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global garnet market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are garnet’ key players of the global garnet market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the garnet space.

Key players in the global garnet market include GMA Garnet Pty Ltd., Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company Pvt. Ltd., Barton International, V.V. Mineral, Industrial Mineral Company, Indian Rare Earths Limited., Sibelco, Zircon Mineral Company, Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd., and Dev International.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.