Global Acetic Acid Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2025

The global market for Acetic Acid has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Acetic Acid market.

Ethanoic acid or acetic acid is majorly produced in liquid form, and is colorless and has strong distinct and pungent smell. Acetic acid is majorly produced by methanol carbonylation reaction, where carbon dioxide and methanol react to give acetic acid as a final product. Acetic acid is synthetic carboxylic acid having antifungal and antibacterial properties. A wide area of application of acetic acid in agriculture, paper, chemical, and water treatment industries is expected to accelerate the demand for acetic acid during the forecast period and thereby, drive the growth of the acetic acid market.

Acetic Acid Market: Dynamics

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) is expected to drive the overall acetic acid market as acetic acid is one of the major contributors of the production of VAM. The demand for vinyl alcohols and polyvinyl acetates is also growing, which is driving the growth of the acetic acid market. VAM is also used to manufacture polymer for coatings and adhesives, which will increase the consumption of acetic acid.

As the population is growing across the globe the demand for clothes and other packed products is increasing, which is in turn driving the growth of the packaging and textile industries that utilize PTA, thus contributing towards the growth of the overall acetic acid market during the forecast period. Acetic acid is also used as an industrial chemical and chemical reagent used to produce cellulose acetate for photographic films, coupled with polyvinyl acetate used in the production of synthetic fabrics and fibers, which consequently will increase the consumption of acetic acid during the forecast period. Consumption of Acetic Esters expected to increase which is expected to lead the Acetic acid market growth across the glove during the forecast period.

Mature market conditions for acetic anhydride and volatile prices of methanol, which is used to produce acetic acid, is expected to act an obstacle in the growth of the acetic acid market during the forecast period. Reduced performance at low temperatures, low compatibility with quartz, and irritation to skin and corrosive to metals are factors expected to hamper the growth of acetic acid consumption during the forecast period.

Acetic Acid Market: Segmentation

By Application, the acetic acid market can be segmented as:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Acetate Esters

Acetic anhydride

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Other

Acetic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the major regions towards the consumption and production of acetic acid. China, South Korea, Japan, India, Taiwan, etc. are few countries in Asia Pacific that are estimated to hold a significant market share in the overall consumption and production of acetic acid, thus fueling the growth of the acetic acid market during the forecast period. North America is projected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as the U.S. is estimated to be the prominent producer and consumer of acetic acid in the global acetic market

Europe is expected to witness the rise for the acetic acid consumption attributing to the growing concerns towards the health coupled with increasing expenditure in healthcare by individuals in region as consumption of vinegar is increasing thus accelerating the growth of acetic acid in region

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness the demand for acetic acid during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing usage of polyester in the textile industry coupled with the growing demand for vinyl acetate monomer used as a precursor and thus, leading to the growth of acetic acid market in region

Acetic Acid Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global acetic acid market are:

Saudi International Petrochemicals

Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

British Petroleum

GNFC Limited

Daicel Corporation

DuPont

