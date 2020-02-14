Global Aeronautic airscrew Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The global market for Aeronautic airscrew has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Aeronautic airscrew market.

Aeronautic propellers are used to convert rotary motion into propulsive force. In aerospace, the evolution of improved application specific products coupled with the development of new lightweight materials have significant importance. Increasing demand for lightweight propellers is expected to have positive impact on the growth of global aeronautic propeller market. Developing compatible propellers to match hybrid technology is anticipated to be the key opportunity in the global aeronautic propeller market during the forecast period. Furthermore, initiatives taken for advancement in technology together with the R&D programs are also expected to fuel the growth of global aeronautic propeller market during the forecast period.

Based on the number of blades, the 4 blades segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Based on propeller type, the controllable pitch propeller segment is expected to dominate the global aeronautic propeller market during the forecast period. Controllable pitch propellers require less maintenance in comparison to fixed pitch propellers and hence, they are widely preferred in the global aeronautic propeller market. Based on material type, the metal segment is expected to dominate the market. However, the composite or plastic material is projected to be fastest growing segment in near future. Within the metal segment, aluminum is expected to dominate over stainless steel segment due to its lightweight and its ability of cupping.

Aeronautic Propeller Market: Dynamics

The global aeronautic propeller market is being primarily driven by the increasing demand for aircrafts in emerging economies. Countries like India, China, Korea and Brazil, among others, are expected to bolster the demand for aircrafts, which in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for aeronautic propellers during the forecast period. Additionally, designing of new aeronautics propulsion system in order to reduce the fuel intake is expected to fuel the demand of aeronautics propellers in the near future.

Aeronautic Propeller Market: Segmentation

The global aeronautic propeller market can be segmented on the basis of number of blades, propeller type, material type and configuration type. On the basis of number of blades, the market can be further segmented into two, three, four, five and more than five. On the basis of propeller type, the global aeronautic propeller market can be further segmented into fixed pitch propeller, ground adjustable pitch propeller, two position propeller, controllable pitch propeller, constant speed propeller, full feathering propeller, reversing propeller and beta control propeller. The fixed pitch propeller type can be further segmented into fixed pitch wooden propeller and fixed pitch metal propeller. On the basis of material type, the market can be further segmented into wood, metal and composite material. Based on metal segment, the market can be further segmented into stainless steel and aluminum. On the basis of configuration type, the global aeronautic propeller market can be segmented into pusher configuration and tractor configuration.

Aeronautic Propeller Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global aeronautic market. China, India and South Korea are expected to contribute largely to the growing demand for aeronautic propellers. Moreover, increasing demand for aircrafts in this region is also expected to escalate the growth of global aeronautic propeller market. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Europe and Latin America are also expected to show positive growth in the near future. Middle East & Africa is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Aeronautic Propeller Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global aeronautic propeller market are as mentioned below:

Hartzell Propeller Inc.

Aero Performance Propellers Ltd.

Sensenich Propeller Manufacturing Co., Inc.

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

Hoffmann Propeller GmbH & Co. KG

UTC Aerospace Systems

McCauley Propeller Systems

Warp Drive, Inc.

POWERFIN Propellers

GT Propellers

Engineers, machinists and designers together with the cutting tool partners are continuously working on the development of light weight and cost effective design for aeronautic propellers.

