Global Agriculture Drone Market Analysis, Manufacturers and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

The Asia Pacific agriculture drone-based market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Countries in the region are constantly increasing investments in R&D, to enhance the adoption of agriculture drones. Furthermore, the increasing venture funding, rendered to the UAV manufacturers in the region, has also contributed to the industry development. Various companies in the region are developing economical and efficient UAVs for broader applications in the agriculture fields.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Drone.

This report presents the worldwide Agriculture Drone market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DJI

3DR

Trimble Navigation

DroneDeploy

AgEagle

Agribotix

AutoCopter

Delair-Tech

Eagle UAV Services

HoneyComb

PrecisionHawk

Parrot

Yamaha Motor

AeroVironment

Agriculture Drone Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Agriculture Drone Breakdown Data by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM Technology Solution Providers

Agriculture Drone Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agriculture Drone Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

……

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agriculture Drone status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Agriculture Drone manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Agriculture Drone market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

