Global Aircraft Fuel Nozzles 2019 Global Industry Report Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Forecast to 2023

The key players in the global aircraft fuel nozzle market are Advanced Atomization Technologies (JV between Parker Aerospace & GE Aviation (US)), Avstar Fuel Systems, Inc. (US), Axian Technology, Inc. (US), Collins Aerospace (part of United Technologies Corporation (US)), GE Aviation (a part General Electric Company (US)), General Aviation Modifications, Inc. (US), Kelly Aerospace Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Precision Airmotive LLC (US) and Woodward, Inc. (US).

Market Scenario

Aircraft fuel nozzle also termed as aircraft fuel spray nozzle is an integral part of the aircraft fuel system. It receives pressurized aviation turbine fuel from the fuel manifold and sprays it inside the combustion chamber in a precise manner. The fuel nozzles are designed in such a way that the fuel is distributed evenly, it is centered near the flame area, and is closely related to the type of combustion chamber in which they are installed. Fuel nozzles commonly used nowadays comes in simplex and duplex configurations and are mounted either internally or externally. The combustor/nozzle integration is key factor determining engine performance and plays a vital role in reducing emissions and optimizing fuel consumption.

The growth in global air travel and subsequent demand for new aircraft are key factors projected to drive the growth of the civil aircraft fuel nozzle market. In addition, rise in defense expenditure and subsequent demand for new combat aircraft drives the growth of military aircraft fuel nozzle market. However, the existing backlogs in new commercial aircraft deliveries hinders the market growth to a certain extent, whereas developing an effective fuel nozzle that ensures reduced particulate emissions, quieter operation, reduced fuel consumption and longer intervals between overhauls is a challenge faced by the emerging players. Meanwhile factors such as focus on aircraft modernization programs, growing importance for aviation safety and initiatives taken for ensuring safe flight further boosts the service (MRO) requirement and impacts the aftermarket growth. Furthermore, developments in 3D printing technology for manufacturing fuel nozzles and technological advancements in combustor design offer promising growth opportunities to aircraft fuel nozzle market players.

The global aircraft fuel nozzle market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Based on nozzle type, the duplex fuel nozzle segment accounted for the largest market share as it gives better atomization at starting and idling speeds. Based on injection mechanism, single injection point nozzle segment accounted for the largest market share as it ensures more uniform spray patterns providing an improved performance. Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share as the global air traffic is growing at a significant pace creating a huge demand for new aircraft. Based on vendor, the OEM segment accounted for the largest market share as various aircraft manufacturers are readily integrating these components with their offerings.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. North America region in this report includes the US and Canada. In terms of military aircraft aspect, the US military is likely to receive USD 674 billion in support in 2019 for new fighter jets, Black Hawk helicopters, among others, which indirectly influences the aircraft fuel nozzle market in this country. Similarly, Canada is set to acquire used F-18 fighter jets from Australia, which generates a further scope of the aftermarket market in this country.

