Global Anti-Soiling Coating Market Report 2019-2025 -A Comprehensive Insights into Current Industry Trends, Trend Forecast…

Anti-soiling coatings have recently grown in popularity among manufacturers of PV modules deployed in various arid-like climatic conditions. Dust and dirt accumulation in solar cell cover glass has been major challenge in the optimal output of these modules. Numerous countries over the world, especially which has substantial numbers of concentrated photovoltaics (CPV) installations, seek to benefit with extensive research pertaining to functional properties of various types of anti-soiling coating formulations. Growing governments funds, notably in European Union, on developing anti-soiling coatings with better anti-reflective and weather-resistance have expanded the potential of the market. Moreover, anti-soiling coating are witnessing marked potential in marine and the oil and gas industries.

Anti-Soiling Coating are coatings used to prevent sea creatures from adhering, eroding, and fouling, and to maintain water-immersing structures such as ships, docks, and sonar. It consists of paints, poisons, pigments, solvents and additives. Applying on the rust-preventive primer, it slowly oozes out with the poison in the coating, forming a toxic surface layer on the surface of the coating film, and killing marine organisms such as barnacles, limestone, etc. attached to the coating film.

This report researches the worldwide Anti-Soiling Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Anti-Soiling Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sherwin-Williams

BASF S.E

Boero Yachtcoatings

PPG Industries Inc.

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

Jotun

Hempel A/S

Kop-Coat Marine Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Advance Marine Coatings AS

Anti-Soiling Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Self-polishing Copolymer Anti-Soiling Coating

Copper Based Anti-Soiling Coating

Composite Anti-Soiling Coating

Other

Anti-Soiling Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Marine Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Other

Anti-Soiling Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Anti-Soiling Coating Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

