Global Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Market Dynamics, Competitive Analysis, Production and Forecast till 2025

Biodegradability, recyclability, and easy availability are key propositions that improve the sustainability of paper as packaging materials for end-use industries. Intensifying emphasis toward green living has generated groundswell of interest in biodegradable paper packing materials among consumers as well as packaging companies worldwide. The cost-effectiveness of paper packing products makes it as a preferable material in emerging markets, most notably for the food, beverages, and electronics applications. Especially in the food and beverages packaging, corrugated fiberboards have gained in popularity as they offer an economic transportation option and safety to fragile food items. The global biodegradable paper packaging materials market is anticipated to rise at healthy clip during 2019–2025.

Environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional products is becoming increasingly easy these days. As more products become available, the more choices we have when it comes to combining green living with contemporary life. In one way or another, packaging materials touch every part of our life. From food packaging through to the packaging of parcels and packages, our use of packaging materials is surprisingly extensive. The growth in the amount of packaging that we use in our daily lives has had an impact on the amount of waste that is generated. Waste that cannot be reused or recycled ends up in landfills where it is left to rot for many years or, in some instances, the packaging is made from materials that will never decompose. By seeking biodegradable and recyclable alternatives we help the environment. Paper and cardboard paper and cardboard is reusable, recyclable and biodegradable. There are a number of advantages to this type of packaging product, not least the fact that they are readily available. Many packaging manufacturing companies offer an environmentally friendly option which has been created using a high proportion of recycled paper.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing product innovations. With the increased adoption of biodegradable packaging materials, the vendors in the market are investing in the development of new products. They constantly upgrade their product portfolios and invest in developing materials with properties that are specific for specified applications. The manufacturers of packaging materials are now looking at differentiating their products from those offered by their competitors by providing the best biodegradable packaging products to meet the customers’ needs. One of the major drivers for this market is increased adoption of biodegradable packaging. Biodegradable papers are degraded rapidly by microbes. Retailers play an important role in encouraging the consumers to adopt biodegradable paper packaging materials. In recent years, retailers are actively using bags made of biological materials and biodegradable paper packaging.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Biopac

Georgia-Pacific

Hood Packaging

Kruger

Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Corrugated Board

Flexible Paper

Boxboard

Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Electronic Packaging

Others

Biodegradable Paper Packaging Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

