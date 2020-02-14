Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Future Development Status & Outlook 2025
The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment. In this report, we studied Third Party Logistics in biopharmaceutical field.
This report focuses on the global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
Dachser
Panalpina
GEODIS
Toll Holdings
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Hitachi Transport System
XPO Logistics
GEFCO
Yusen Logistics
Agility
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Biopharmaceutical Distributors
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
