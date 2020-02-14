Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Future Development Status & Outlook 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment. In this report, we studied Third Party Logistics in biopharmaceutical field.

This report focuses on the global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical Distributors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

