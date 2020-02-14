Global Bleaching Agent Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

This report researches the worldwide Bleaching Agent market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bleaching Agent breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bleaching agent is the agent that makes things white or colorless.

Based on type, the hydrogen peroxide segment is projected to hold the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market. In the food & beverage processing industry, it is commonly used as a peroxygen agent in products such as flour, bakery foods, natural sugars, natural oils, waxes, gums, and starches.

The powder segment, by form, accounted for a larger share of the global market in 2017. The powdered form of bleaching agents, which include ascorbic acid, hydrogen peroxide, and potassium bromates, has a longer shelf-life and is usually stable for many years when stored at room temperature. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to increased usage of powdered bleaching agents as the dosing is easier than the liquid form.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for bleaching agents during the forecast period. The major countries with growth potential in this market include China, India, Japan, and Australia. India is estimated to account for a significant share of the Asia Pacific market through 2025. This is an emerging market and hence provides opportunities for the growth of the bleaching agents market.

Global Bleaching Agent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bleaching Agent.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bleaching Agent capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bleaching Agent in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

AkzoNobel

Evonik

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Clariant

DowDuPont

Kemira

Mitsubishi

Novozymes

Peroxychem

Spectrum Chemicals

Supraveni Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical

Bleaching Agent Breakdown Data by Type

By Product Type

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Ascorbic Acid

Acetone Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Bleaching Agent Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Healthcare

Water Treatment

Construction

Other

Bleaching Agent Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bleaching Agent Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bleaching Agent capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bleaching Agent manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bleaching Agent :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

