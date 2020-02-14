Global Building Thermal Insulation Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Building Thermal Insulation Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Thermal insulation is an important technology to reduce energy consumption in buildings by preventing heat gain/loss through the building. Thermal insulation is a construction material with low thermal conductivity. These materials save energy and provide comfort to occupants. The global building thermal insulation market is forecasted to reach 27.61 billion USD by 2025 from 21.32 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 3.76% during the period.

Growth by Region

In 2018, North America had the largest market share owing to stringent regulations related to energy conservation and reduction of carbon footprint, particularly in United States. Europe will have major market share in the coming years due to increasing energy costs and high awareness regarding the benefits of insulation. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region due to increasing government spending in construction of public and commercial infrastructure in emerging economies like India, China and Japan.

Drivers vs Constraints

Rising energy costs and growing awareness regarding energy conservation are the key factors driving the market. The introduction of various policy and regulations supporting the demand of insulation in residential and commercial buildings is also fueling the market growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices that influence the plastic foam usage and increasing health concerns, which includes prolonged exposure to polyurethane foam leading to asthma and breathing problems, will hamper the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

In March 2017, Ashburton Ventures entered the vacuum insulation panel (VIP) market in partnership with ZMM Canada Minerals, targets the construction market.

In January 2018, ROCKWOOL announced the setup of its new manufacturing facility in West Virginia, the United States. In October this year, the construction of the facility is expected to begin, on the 130-acre site in the City of Ranson, with initial production of ROCKWOOL’s stone wool insulation

