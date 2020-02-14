Global Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market : Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast Upto 2025
The report includes an elaborate section that highlights the recent and current knowledge base on the competitive landscape of the global Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market. The market’s competition in conjunction to its socioeconomic scenario has also been analyzed in the report. The report also includes detailed business profiles some of the most influential companies operating in the global Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market. With the help of these details, the report outlines the developments observed in the competitive landscape of the global Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market in the past few years.
The global Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Celanese Corporation (US)
DuPont (US)
Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (Netherlands)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
Lanxess AG (Germany)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
BASF SE (Germany)
PlastiComp, Inc. (US)
PolyOne Corporation (US)
Quadrant AG (Switzerland)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Long Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Glass Mat Thermoplastic Composites
Segment by Application
Electrical & Electronics
Transportation
Aerospace & Defense
Others
